Fujifilm's quirky compact camera gets its first firmware update of 2026

Fujifilm has just rolled out firmware version 1.30 for its X Half compact camera.

I have to say, I’ve really come around to the Fujifilm X Half in recent months. Initially I thought it was too expensive, but some generous sales during and beyond Black Friday have slammed it right back onto my radar as a much more palatable buy.

It’s retro cool, cute and an awful lot of fun to play around with – and thanks to this latest firmware update, it should be that little bit slicker. Firmware version 1.30 isn’t a huge update that will revolutionize your X Half, but it does bring with it a few neat upgrades to streamline operations as well as the usual bug fixes.

As always, make sure you adhere to Fujifilm’s update steps on the download page and ensure that you read the ‘Precaution’ section, which details important steps, such as ensuring your battery is fully charged prior to the update and ensuring that you do not turn the camera off or operate any of its controls when the firmware is being overwritten.

Here's a rundown of what's new…

Fujifilm X Half firmware version 1.30

You can make prints from Instax to connect the Instax Evo and Instax LiPlay series. When [AF Mode] is set to [Area], you can move the focus frame on the LCD monitor using a swipe gesture. You can pull the [Frame Advance Lever] to prepare for the next shot even while recording images with [Film Camera Mode]. The movie icon is displayed on the nine-frame playback screen. The look and feel of the screen is redesigned to improve the operation for pairing to smartphones. The [Direct Print] icon is added to the single-frame playback screen. When connecting to the Instax printer, you can print directly through the playback screen just by tapping the new icon referred to in No. 4 on the New Features Guide. The operation flow is changed so that if you exit [Film Camera] mode without taking a single photo, you cannot develop the film in the X Half app.

Bug fixes

If you pair your smartphone without setting the [Area Setting] at initial setup, the date and time for [Area Setting] displayed at the next power-on will differ from the date and time of the smartphone getting paired. The preview image sometimes flickers depending on the brightness of the shooting environment. Setting anything other than [Off] in [Face/Eye Detection Setting] menu, the camera freezes when starting movie recording while looking through the viewfinder. When enlarging and previewing a 2-in-1 image and swiping left and right, the displayed image may stop at the halfway position. [Shutter Count] increments unnecessarily. The charging indicator light remains lit occasionally even after the battery (NP-W126S) is fully charged in the camera body. Other minor bugs have been fixed.

