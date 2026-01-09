Westcott newest strobe packs 850 full-power flashes in a single charge and supports camera bursts at up to 50 fps in Freeze Mode

Wescott's FJ250 boasts a touchscreen, impressive battery life, and a 50 fps Freeze Mode

A studio scene using the Westcott FJ250 strobe
(Image credit: Westcott / YouTube)

Wescott’s newest strobe light packs 850 full-power flashes into one charge – yet it’s also one of the lightest lights in the series. This week, Wescott unveiled the FJ250 250Ws Touchscreen strobe, a mid-tier light geared for on-location lighting as well as accent, rim, hair, and backlighting multi-light studio setup.

The FJ250 Touschreen Strobe is neither the cheapest nor the most expensive in the series, sitting at about $400 / £333 / AU$606 / CA$563. But while the 250Ws light may not pack quite as much power as the series’ 400Ws and 800Ws options, Westcott says the light still boasts industry-leading recycle times between .01 and .9 seconds.

The light’s 850-shot battery life is also the best out of the FJ series, with the battery pack also being compatible with the FJ400 II and FJ800. High-speed sync is included, and the strobe also has a Freeze Mode, which handles up to 50 fps bursts. Additional high-end shooting options include Creative Masks, which allows photographers to pre-program up to six multi-light combinations to shoot in a row.

Those settings are controlled with a full-color OLED touchscreen, while the light is compatible with all FJ series wireless triggers.

The new strobe option is also the lighter choice among the series, weighing about 4.2 pounds / 1.9 kg.

The strobe uses a native Bowens mount for modifiers and also has a 12W bi-color modeling light for previewing light placement.

The Wescott FJ250 is available in single or two-light kits at B&H.

