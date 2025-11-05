Kodak’s compact camera sales are crushing Canon and co

The Kodak Pixpro FZ55 and Kodak Pixpro C1 appear to be selling better than some very tough competition

If Yodobashi Camera and BCN+R are anything to go by, Kodak is currently crushing compact camera sales within the Japanese domestic market.

According to Camera Beta via Weibo, the Kodak Pixpro C1 outsold big hitters like the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS and Sony ZV-1 II across Yodobashi Camera stores during the month of October to take the crown.

BCN+R’s findings prove even better reading for the Kodak faithful, with multiple Pixpro cameras peppered across top ten listings throughout October.

From September 29 to October 05, Kodak dominated the BCN Ranking with five cameras listed. The Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (black) took the top spot, with the Kodak Pixpro WPZ2 in fourth, the Kodak Pixpro FZ45 (black) in sixth, Pixpro FZ55 (red) in seventh and the Pixpro C1 (black) in eighth.

From October 06 to 12, the BCN Ranking still listed the FZ55 as top dog, while the C1 (black) jumped to fourth place, the WPZ2 dropped to fifth, the FZ45 (black) held sixth, the C1 (brown) slipped in at ninth and the FZ55 (red) dropped to tenth.

The Kodak Pixpro WPZ2’s waterproof capabilities are evidently a big hit with consumers (Image credit: Gavin Stoker / Digital Camera World)

The BCN Ranking for October 13 to 19 still listed the FZ55 in the number one spot, with the C1 (black) climbing once again to second place, the C1 (brown) rising to fifth, the WPZ2 dropping to sixth, while the FZ45 (black) and FZ55 (red) dropped out of the top ten.

BCN+R’s sales data for October 20 to 26 shows no movement at the top for the FZ55 and C1, although the WPZ2 and C1 (brown) have dropped off, just hanging on in ninth and tenth place respectively.

Overall, it seems clear that the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (black) and the Kodak Pixpro C1 (black) will top October’s rankings, beating out tough competition from the likes of the Lumix TZ99 and Canon PowerShot SX740 HS. Clearly, the Japanese domestic market has an appetite for cheap compact cameras.

Unlike Yodobashi Camera, which collects data from its website and over 20 brick-and-mortar stores, the BCN Ranking is compiled from a much wider range of electronics stores across the country, reportedly accounting for roughly 40% of Japan-based retailers.

