Canon EOS R5 Mark II: specs, speculation and expectation for the new camera

By
published

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is the worst-kept secret in the industry. Here's what to expect from the new 5-series beast

Mockup of the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, against a colorful background

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II has been heavily rumored all year, with an announcement believed to be imminent. 

Everyone knows that the original Canon EOS R5, launched in 2020, was a gigantic success for the company. The 5-series has long been the backbone of Canon's business when it comes to stills cameras, dating back to the EOS 5D DSLRs and EOS 5 SLR film cameras before that. But the EOS R5 took things to the next level by being the first consumer camera to offer 8K video. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014.

