Nikon's Sony FX3-killer is selling so fast, it's already delayed in its home country

There has been "overwhelming demand" for the Nikon ZR, the Big N's first camera co-developed with Red. In fact, the cinema camera has been such a hit with customers that Nikon has said there may be a delay in Japan as it struggles to keep up with orders.

"Due to the overwhelming number of orders we have received for this product, it may take some time for delivery," says the manufacturer on its Japanese webstore. "Thank you for your understanding."

It should be noted that this potential shortage is currently limited to the Japanese market. However, given how much interest there is in the ZR, if you were planning to pre-order the camera (which is due to ship later this month) then I would advise you to do it sooner than later.

The demand for this camera should come as little surprise. While there has been enormous anticipation for Nikon's first official camera collaboration with Red (despite reports that it was already in development prior to the Red purchase), the real draw here is that the ZR offers a better and far more affordable alternative to the blockbuster Sony FX3.

I compared the two bodies in my Nikon ZR vs Sony FX3 head-to-head, where the technological superiority of the ZR was clear. From the 6K 60p resolution with Red color science to the 7.5 stops of in-body image stabilization, through to the huge rear screen and advanced subject detection autofocus, Nikon's new camera eclipses Sony's in terms of specs (though the current lack of an XLR handle is a missed opportunity).

My colleague Adam called the Nikon ZR "a brilliant 'baby Red' cinema camera at a barely believable price" in his review, and the pricing really is remarkable. Where the FX3 sells for $4,098 / £3,799 / AU$6,499, the ZR dramatically undercuts it at just $2,199 / £2,199 / AU$3,499.

Nikon took a calculated risk by purchasing Red, in order to secure a foothold in the cinema industry and catapult its video and content creation camera efforts. With the ravenous reception to the ZR, it looks like that investment is already paying off big time.

