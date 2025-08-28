Compact cameras are making a major comeback – but the tiny cameras with the biggest sensors tend to come in at eye-boggling prices, like the Sony RX1R III’s $5,098 list price. Buyers are paying a premium to get pro image quality inside a compact camera. But my biggest tip for getting a portable camera at a reasonable price point? Consider a compact mirrorless camera with a pancake lens instead.

Case in point? The Panasonic Lumix S9 weighs just over 20 ounces with the 18-40mm kit lens, and right now it just reached its lowest ever price at $1,547.99 with a kit lens or $1,197 body-only.

What’s impressive about the Panasonic Lumix S9 is that it manages to fit a 24.2 MP full-frame sensor into a mirrorless body that measures less than five inches wide and less than three inches thick. The kit lens will add another 2.7 inches to that. Yes, that’s too big to fit into a pocket, but it’s still highly portable.

One of the biggest reasons that I recommend getting a compact mirrorless with a small lens instead of a point-and-shoot is that it comes at a lower price than high-end compact cameras. The S9 still has a full-frame sensor, albeit at a lower resolution than the likes of the RX1R III or the Leica Q3. The sensor inside the S9 is even larger than what’s inside APS-C compact cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI.

Despite packing a pro-powered sensor inside, the cost of the Lumix S9 sits far underneath full-frame compact cameras. The Lumix S9 typically sells for around $1,800 with a kit lens, but Labor Day camera deals have dropped the kit to $1,547.99. That’s the camera’s lowest-ever price, according to price tracker camelcamelcamel.com . Photographers who already have an L-mount lens can save more with the $1,197.99 cost for the body only.

When I tried out the Lumix S9, what really won me over were the colors. I’m not talking about the wide variety of color options the camera comes in (although that is fantastic, too). I’m talking about in-camera LUTs. Think of an LUT like a customizable Instagram filter, only instead of applying the filter after the fact, you use it as you take the photos (or videos).

The S9 has several color profiles built in, but the ability to download or make your own LUTs and load them in the camera is a big perk.

Ultimately, the compact size of the S9 does mean some sacrifices. The S9 doesn’t have a viewfinder, and it also really doesn’t have an ergonomic grip. The lack of those two features meant the camera was a skip for me personally, but as I shot with the camera, I got a feeling for exactly what type of creative may really fall in love with the S9.

The large touchscreen and simple button scheme are ideal for beginners. Smartphone photographers are already accustomed to composing a photograph with a large screen instead of a viewfinder. Add in the in-camera LUTs, and the S9 becomes a tempting choice for content creators, Instagrammers, and beginner photographers on a budget.

