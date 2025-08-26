I thought tariffs would ruin camera deals – but some of these Labor Day camera deals are even better than Black Friday
Labor Day has brought some surprisingly good discounts, including the best-ever price on cameras like the Sony A7 III and the Panasonic Lumix S9
I have to admit, with all the chaos and price hikes swirling around the US tariffs, my expectations coming into the Labor Day sales were pretty low. But as I started digging into the sales, I was surprised to find a number of popular cameras have now been dropped to their lowest-ever price in the US.
A number of cameras, including older but forever favorites like the Sony A7 III to even new models like the Panasonic Lumix S9, have now dropped to their lowest ever price according to data on the price tracker camelcamelcamel.com. Yes, some of the deals are rather ‘meh,’ but a handful of the Labor Day camera deals are highly tempting.
While the deals are part of Labor Day sales, shoppers may want to check out before the actual holiday, as Nikon and Fujifilm have confirmed a price increase is coming at the end of the month. Fujifilm has confirmed a price hike is coming on August 30, and Nikon has confirmed a price hike is coming on September 1. (Fujifilm, sadly, doesn't seem to have discounted cameras for Labor Day, but the best Fujifilm cameras may be worth a look ahead of the price hike.)
I dug into the biggest Labor Day sales to find the best discounts. Here are the cameras that have dropped down to their lowest-ever price, along with a handful of deals that may not be the lowest price ever, but pack in some highly worthwhile features for a still-excellent discount.
The lowest-ever price on mirrorless cameras and DSLRs
The Panasonic Lumix S9 is an incredibly compact full-frame mirrorless camera that's an excellent option for content creators stepping to their first serious camera. The S9 axes the viewfinder to keep the size small, but the large touchscreen and built-in LUTs or color profiles are an excellent entry into more serious photography for creators accustomed to shooting with a phone.
Read the full Panasonic Lumix S9 review
The Sony A7 III is what I call a forever camera – it's been replaced by the A7 IV, but the older model has stuck around as a budget option, and a good one at that. The Sony A7 III is back down to its lowest-ever price at under $1,500 for the body only, a steal for a full-frame 24MP camera with 4K video and solid autofocus.
The Canon EOS RP was originally launched in 2019. The camera doesn't feature the latest cutting-edge tech, but finding a full-frame camera for $800 without buying used is quite rare. In fact, the list price for Canon's next cheapest full-frame camera, the R8, is nearly twice the discounted price of the RP right now. Discounts push the RP to its lowest-ever price at $799, while it's also available with a 24-105mm lens for $1,099.
Read the full Canon EOS RP review
Still-excellent deals on top mirrorless cameras
The OM System OM-5 is an excellent mid-tier Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera that's retro, compact, and capable. The camera has since been replaced with the OM-5 II, but the differences are more of an iterative update than a major overhaul, and the original OM-5 is now at a much more affordable price. Besides the compact and retro design, highlights include excellent stabilization, IP53 weather-sealing, and live ND filters that make it a capable camera for travel and the outdoors.
Read the full OM System OM-5 review, or compare the OM-5 vs OM-5 II before you buy
The Nikon Zf mixes retro charm with modern capabilities. The design and durability are top-notch, but the images coming from the full-frame 24.5 MP sensor are excellent too. But the real reason to opt for the Zf is the lovely retro design. It's discounted to under $1,900 body only, or you can add a compact 40mm lens and pick it up as a $2,136 kit.
Nikon is slated to increase list prices in the US on September 1, so checking out before Labor Day is advised.
In our review, we called the Canon EOS R6 II "hands-down the best camera you can buy right now in this price range." The hybrid camera is capable of both 40 fps stills and 6K video, plus the autofocus is excellent and, unlike the R8, there's in-body stabilization and excellent ergonomics.
Read the full Canon EOS R6 Mark II review
The Nikon Z6 III is an "epic all-rounder" with its blisteringly fast burst speeds, stellar low-light autofocus, and excellent ergonomics. The full-frame 24.5 MP blends performance and image quality together expertly. Our biggest complaint was the price, and these Labor Day deals ease that pain. Along with being more than $300 off, it's also bundled with a free bag and memory card.
Check out before September 1, as Nikon has scheduled a price increase due to tariffs.
Read the full Nikon Z6 III review
The Sony A7 IV is a camera that expertly balances image quality and performance, mixing 33MP images with excellent autofocus, snappy 10 fps bursts, and 4K 60p. It's an excellent option for serious enthusiasts and pros on a budget.
Read the full Sony A7 IV review
24 MP not good enough? The Nikon Z8 blends 45MP images with performance so good, it feels like a flagship Z9 crammed into a smaller body.
Nikon is scheduled to increase list prices in the US on September 1, so we advise checking out before Labor Day.
The Sony A7R series has long been the brand's high-resolution option, but the Sony A7R V mixes that resolution with even better performance. Improved autofocus and stabilization add to the list of perks for a long-standing fan favorite camera.
Read the full Sony A7R V review
The 45 MP stills and 8K 60p RAW video from the Canon EOS R5 Mark II is so good, we gave the camera a full five-star rating and called it "Canon's ultimate camera." Well, such an ultimate camera typically doesn't come cheap, but a $300 discount makes this mirrorless powerhouse highly tempting.
Read the full Canon EOS R5 Mark II review
Labor Day deals on video gear
The GoPro Hero13 Black is a highly capable action camera, and Labor Day deals make the fan favorite camera an even sweeter deal. The Hero13's biggest feature update is compatibility with lens mods, but there's plenty in this basic kit too, with stabilized 5.7K videos in a compact, waterproof design. The discount is even available for the new Forest Green colorway (my personal favorite).
Read the full GoPro Hero13 Black review
The Sony FX30 may look a bit like a mirrorless camera, but it's really "a full-on cinema camera at a mirrorless price point and perfectly positioned to help ambitious creators develop their professional skills." The Sony FX30 delivers 4K at 120p along with cinema features and LUTs for a highly competitive price.
Read the full Sony FX30 review
The Canon EOS R5 C is best described as "two first-class cameras for the price of one" – that's because the cinema camera is also a capable stills camera. The R5 C packs in 45 MP stills, 8K video, and a plethora of advanced tools.
Read the full Canon EOS R5 C review
Labor Day deals on memory cards
These Lexar Professional Silver Plus UHS-I are my favorite affordable SD cards. They're reliable and decently priced, but still fast enough to handle RAW photography. (If you shoot bursts above 10 fps or video, you'll probably want to opt for the UHS-II variant below instead.)
For high-resolution cameras, 4K video, or speedy burst speeds, a UHS-II card is the better choice. This Lexar is reliable, quick, and yet still reasonably priced.
CFExpress cards are fast, but expensive. During the Labor Day deals, Lexar has some steep discounts as much as 40 percent off, however.
If your camera uses Type A cards, check out this deal.
If your camera uses Type B, check out this deal.
You may also like
Not sure which camera to choose? Our guides can help. Browse the best mirrorless cameras, the best cameras for beginners, or the best cinema cameras.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.