I have to admit, with all the chaos and price hikes swirling around the US tariffs, my expectations coming into the Labor Day sales were pretty low. But as I started digging into the sales, I was surprised to find a number of popular cameras have now been dropped to their lowest-ever price in the US.

A number of cameras, including older but forever favorites like the Sony A7 III to even new models like the Panasonic Lumix S9, have now dropped to their lowest ever price according to data on the price tracker camelcamelcamel.com . Yes, some of the deals are rather ‘meh,’ but a handful of the Labor Day camera deals are highly tempting.

While the deals are part of Labor Day sales, shoppers may want to check out before the actual holiday, as Nikon and Fujifilm have confirmed a price increase is coming at the end of the month. Fujifilm has confirmed a price hike is coming on August 30, and Nikon has confirmed a price hike is coming on September 1. (Fujifilm, sadly, doesn't seem to have discounted cameras for Labor Day, but the best Fujifilm cameras may be worth a look ahead of the price hike.)

I dug into the biggest Labor Day sales to find the best discounts. Here are the cameras that have dropped down to their lowest-ever price, along with a handful of deals that may not be the lowest price ever, but pack in some highly worthwhile features for a still-excellent discount.

The lowest-ever price on mirrorless cameras and DSLRs

Still-excellent deals on top mirrorless cameras

Save $310 Nikon Z6 III: was $2,506 now $2,196 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z6 III is an "epic all-rounder" with its blisteringly fast burst speeds, stellar low-light autofocus, and excellent ergonomics. The full-frame 24.5 MP blends performance and image quality together expertly. Our biggest complaint was the price, and these Labor Day deals ease that pain. Along with being more than $300 off, it's also bundled with a free bag and memory card. Check out before September 1, as Nikon has scheduled a price increase due to tariffs. Read the full Nikon Z6 III review Read more ▼

Labor Day deals on video gear

Labor Day deals on memory cards

