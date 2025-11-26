Afraid of crashing an expensive drone? Get 20% off the DJI Mini 3, an affordable launchpad for first-time aerial creatives

I think the DJI Mini 3 is an excellent first drone for those who want to introduce an aerial element to their content, and with 20% off the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo at Amazon, you can pick one up for a very reasonable $575. This drone deal bundle has almost everything you need to get started, so the only thing you’ll need to worry about is picking up a microSD card, capturing great stills/footage, and steering clear of potential obstacles.

Top pick Save $144 DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo: was $719 now $575 at Amazon I always recommend the Fly More Combo if you can afford it, because it’s a great-value way to get the extra batteries that you’ll almost certainly end up buying if you use your drone regularly. You also get the two-way charging hub, which can charge up to three batteries simultaneously. Add in the DJI RC remote (with built-in screen) and a shoulder bag, and it’s the best possible start on your DJI Mini 3 journey.

Great buy Save $110 DJI Mini 3 + DJI RC remote: was $549 now $439 at Amazon If you don’t want the Fly More Combo, the DJI Mini with DJI RC remote controller is my next recommendation. This is because the DJI RC features a built-in screen, removing the hassle of having to hook up your phone (required with the DJI RC-N1). If you don't have the dough for the Fly More Combo, this is still a great buy, and you can always pick up extra batteries at a later date.

low price Save $84 DJI Mini 3 + RC-N1 remote: was $419 now $335 at Amazon If you want to part with as few dollars as possible, the DJI Mini 3 with DJI RC-N1 is the way to go. Plenty of drone pilots swear by hooking up their phone to the controller, and since it’s smaller than the DJI RC, it’s arguably the better choice for anyone who needs to travel light.

- Check out all the other decent Black Friday drone deals



This little drone weighs in at 248g, meeting the all-important 249g (0.55 pound) threshold. And while subsequent Mini releases, including the Mini Pro range, have expanded upon the DJI Mini 3’s capabilities, it’s still a very usable little drone for content creators. I’m also very much of the opinion that first-time drone owners are better off purchasing a decent drone they can use to capture content, without spending big on a device that hopefully won’t (but sadly can) end up plunging into the drink or veering into a tree.

What you get with the DJI Mini 3 is a 1/1.3-inch sensor with dual native ISO, the ability to capture stills up to 48MP, and video footage up to 4K / 30p and 2.7K / 60p. A three-axis mechanical gimbal works to keep shots steady, while also enabling True Vertical Shooting (a boon for short-form creators). Level five wind resistance is to be expected in this price range, and the max flight time is rated for 38 mins. It can be expanded to 51 mins with the separately sold Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, at the expense of a higher weight. Do be aware that the Mini 3 doesn’t feature the subject tracking or collision sensors of higher-end DJI Mini drones.

To learn about drone regulation and safety, visit the Federal Aviation Administration.

Not sure which drone to pick up? Check out the best drones and for the latest and greatest DJI Mini, here's the DJI Mini 5 Pro