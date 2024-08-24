The camera industry has gone mad for LUTs, it seems. But what the hell are they?

By
published

Photo of racing car with and without Burnt Orange LUT
Look-up tables in action: with (right) and without (left) a Burnt Orange LUT (Image credit: Jon Devo)

The camera industry has gone mad for LUTs, or so it seems. But what are they and why are we seeing them mentioned in every recent camera release? 

When a trend captures the attention of the masses, the industry scrambles to find ways to capitalize on it. Trends shape the shoreline and ‘film looks’ is the latest one to sweep the camera landscape. You’d have to be living under a rock to have missed the dominance of the Fujifilm X100V and X100VI over the past year. The latest iteration proved so popular that if you didn’t pre-order it within 24 hours of its May release date, you’ll be lucky if you receive one by Christmas. Its beautiful vintage design contributed to its appeal, but what captured the hearts of many fans was its film simulation modes. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jon Devo
Jon Devo

Jon is a gadget reviewer, content creator and influencer. He spends his time reviewing products, covering technology news, giving talks on content strategy and creating content in partnership with a wide variety of forward-thinking brands. He also contributes to commercial radio, as well as in national print newspapers and magazines.

Related articles