Stop overpaying for trendy compact cameras. This is what you should buy instead

The once dormant point-and-shoot camera is now back with a vengeance. After dropping to near non-existence, compact cameras are making a comeback so big, stores can’t keep them on the shelves. But while there’s a good reason the portable cameras are making a comeback, there isn’t a good reason to overpay for a compact camera. I’ve been reviewing cameras for more than a decade and while I love a good compact, there’s a more versatile and often more affordable alternative: a mirrorless with a pancake lens.

First, let me clarify: I’m not saying that you shouldn’t buy a point-and-shoot camera. They’re portable, simple and help you stay in the moment. But, I am saying that you shouldn’t overpay for a compact camera. You probably shouldn’t pay those eBay scalpers double the list price of the Fujifilm X100VI just because the camera went viral on TikTok. And the same applies to the hard-to-find Leica D-Lux 8.

But the trend towards compacts is even driving up the price of used compacts and those that were announced several years ago. Is the six-year-old Canon G7X III really worth paying $1,500 / £1,173 / AU$ $2,320 when the list price is under $800 / £625 / AU$ 1,237? Even at regular list price, compact cameras tend to be pricey – you are paying extra for that portability.

But if you want both portability and a great price, don’t discount mirrorless cameras. Yes, some of them are behemoths. But, some of them are so small that with the right lens, they aren’t much larger than a compact camera. Depending on what point-and-shoot you are looking at, you may even be able to find a mirrorless camera kit that’s actually lighter.

Some mirrorless camera kits can be just as lightweight as point-and-shoots

The Sony a6700's compact design makes it feel almost like a point-and-shoot when paired with a pancake lens (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Take the Fujifilm X100VI for example. It’s a capable compact, but the Fujifilm X-T50 mirrorless camera actually weighs 83g / 2.92oz less than the compact camera while still offering the same lovely retro look. Add the Fujinon X 27mm f/2.8 R WR, a capable yet tiny lens that weighs just 84g / 2.96oz, and the mirrorless combo ends up only weighing one gram more than the compact. That puts it at 591g / 1.3lbs. The X-T50 body is slightly taller than the X100VI by about 9mm / .35in, but is actually 5mm / .2in narrower making the largest difference in depth with the added pancake lens.

Here’s the kicker: The X100VI lists for $1,600 / £1,251 / AU$2,475, but the series’ popularity means that used models are selling for more than $2,000 / £1,564 / AU$3,093. The X-T50 and the X 27mm lens? That will cost you $1,800 / £1,406 / AU$2,785 list price. Plus, you’re still getting a 40MP sensor, and if you want more versatility in the future, all you have to do is buy another lens. If you wanted to drop that price even more, you could get the new X-M5 for a lower resolution but a $1,200 total cost with the pancake lens.

With demand driving up the cost of the X100VI, the Fujifilm X-T50 has the better price (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

While the X-T50 and 27mm pancake lens is a prime example of a mirrorless “compact,” it’s far from the only or even the smallest option. The Sony a6700 is just 75.1mm / 4.8 inches on the widest side and pairs well with the pancake Sony E 20mm f/2.8 for a combination that weighs 592g / 1.2 pounds and costs $1,750 / £1,369 / AU$2,708.

And those are far from the most affordable nor the most compact. You can get the Nikon Z30 with the 16-50mm pancake lens right in the kit for $850 / £665 / AU$1,315, a compact combo weighing just 485g / 1.06 pounds. Or the Olympus E-M10 Mark IV with the 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 pancake lens for 474g / 1.04 pounds and about $1,300 / £1,017 / AU$2,012.

Going mirrorless can sometimes mean more camera for less money

The Nikon Z30 is both highly compact and portable – and its a mirrorless (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

While portable compact cameras are making a comeback thanks largely to social media trends, you may be able to buy a better camera for less money while still staying compact with a mirrorless camera and a pancake lens. Sometimes, as is the case with the X100VI and the X-T50, you’ll get similar specs. Other times, you’ll get more camera for the money – the Nikon Z30 kit is less than the Canon G7X III on Amazon right now and it has a larger sensor.

Unlike with a compact camera, a mirrorless camera is more capable of growing with your skills as a photographer. If you fall deeply in love with photography and want to do more than what you can do with a compact, you can add a telephoto lens and photograph wildlife, or an ultra-bright prime and shoot portraits, all without buying a different camera body. If you don’t fall deeply in love, you’ll save money and still get great photos in a portable camera.

The influencers right now are telling you to buy a compact camera. But if you want the most value while still staying compact, listen to a photographer, not an influencer. Pair a compact mirrorless with a pancake lens, and you won’t end up overpaying just because of a TikTok trend.

