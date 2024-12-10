Stop overpaying for trendy compact cameras. This is what you should buy instead

Yes, that the Fujifilm X100V compact camera went viral on TikTok – but did you know you can get a better camera for less cash?

The once dormant point-and-shoot camera is now back with a vengeance. After dropping to near non-existence, compact cameras are making a comeback so big, stores can’t keep them on the shelves. But while there’s a good reason the portable cameras are making a comeback, there isn’t a good reason to overpay for a compact camera. I’ve been reviewing cameras for more than a decade and while I love a good compact, there’s a more versatile and often more affordable alternative: a mirrorless with a pancake lens.

First, let me clarify: I’m not saying that you shouldn’t buy a point-and-shoot camera. They’re portable, simple and help you stay in the moment. But, I am saying that you shouldn’t overpay for a compact camera. You probably shouldn’t pay those eBay scalpers double the list price of the Fujifilm X100VI just because the camera went viral on TikTok. And the same applies to the hard-to-find Leica D-Lux 8.

