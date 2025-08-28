The resurgence of compact cameras has also seemed to push compact, travel-friendly mirrorless cameras into the spotlight – and a well-loved Sony compact mirrorless has a rare $300 off right now in the US. The Sony A7C II mirrorless camera has $200 shaved off the list price right now, which can be combined with a $100 cash back offer.

Combining both deals makes the popular compact mirrorless the lowest price that the camera has been since Sony’s tariff-induced price hike – and just $100 more than the camera’s lowest ever recorded price.

The $100 rebate ties up the cash for six to eight weeks, but adds another welcome layer of savings as US photographers face higher camera prices due to increased import taxes. Hurry, though, while the cash back offer lasts until September 30, the $200 discount is set to expire on August 31.

The Sony A7C II has popped up on some best seller lists – and for good reason. The Sony A7C II packs the image quality and performance that fans have come to expect from Sony, but inside a much more compact camera body.

The trick to the A7C II’s smaller size is a design inspired by rangefinder cameras. This iconic camera style, which existed before SLRs, placed the viewfinder off to one side. The Sony A7C II doesn’t technically have the classic rangefinder’s method of focusing, but the corner-placed viewfinder makes the A7C II more compact than models like the Sony A7 IV.

The Sony A7C II is one of my favorite compact full-frame cameras because it doesn’t totally do away with the grip. That small grip and still-present viewfinder make it my choice over minimalist options like the Panasonic Lumix S9, although the latter is an excellent option for content creators and is even more affordable than the A7C II right now.

Photographers who want more resolution can also find a $200 discount and a $100 rebate on the Sony A7CR, which has a 61MP full-frame sensor and sits at $2,998 with $100 cash back right now.

