Back in summer I, with a select few, got to try the Antigravity A1, a new class of drone which – though not then ready for sale – was being proposed by the Insta360-backed company as the next major revolution in flying cameras. I was impressed, but I wanted it sooner. Now, today, there has been a teaser and it look like I might be about to get my wish...

The teaser video, which can be seen here, isn't giving much away, except that a full launch seems to be coming on December 4, which is only a few days away, and very much this year – sooner than originally suggested by Antigravity.

What has catapulted the company into action isn't clear, though it has to be said that when I tested the drone – my first experience with the Antigravity A1 is something you can read more about – there was not much to suggest there should be a significant delay.

The drone I tried featured a control system with a wand, fully functioning FPV goggles (even to the point of including a monitor on the outside so friends or family could check what was going on) and the quad (short for quadcopter) itself, which was successfully engineered to stay under 250g yet include a dual lens system for a 360-degree pilots view.

At the time, I was a little baffled as to why I might not see it in retailers until 2026 – though, of course, a whole new manufacturing and distribution structure needed to be built up.

The drone and controller back at the preview (Image credit: Future)

While I can't guarantee the product we'll see on December 4 will be the same as the one I saw on that press preview, it has to be said that in the interim the social media from AntiGravity has included more than a few pictures of a very similar-looking drone:

An experience so immersive, it feels like you're flying ✈️#AntigravityA1 #360drone pic.twitter.com/PBLw4IlYdFNovember 6, 2025

So I'd say the clocks are definitely ticking down to drones changing shape for good (and then we can ask, was it a good thing...?)

