Compact cameras are back in a big way – but with the resurgence in trends comes limited stock and higher prices. Case in point? Canon’s mirrorless camera for beginners actually costs hundreds less than its trendiest point-and-shoot.

Canon is upping the production of some of its most popular point-and-shoot cameras. That means those cameras that the trends have made impossible to find in stock, like the Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III, should be more readily available in the coming months.

But, even at the G7X Mark III’s list price of $850 / £820 / AU$1,250 and not the hyper-inflated used prices, Canon’s cheapest mirrorless camera, the R100, still costs less than the trendy point-and-shoot at $650 / £699 / AU$999 with a kit lens.

Canon’s recent relaunch of the Canon PowerShot Elph 360 / Ixus 285 HS A does bring back the brand's cheap point-and-shoot, and the $379 price (international pricing has yet to be announced) is lower than the brand’s budget mirrorless cameras. But models like the G7X Mark III and PowerShot V1 sit at a price point higher than the R100.

The Canon EOS R100 is one of the best beginner’s cameras, but it is a beginner's camera – the burst speed is just 3.5 fps, and video is a cropped 4K. (I prefer the R50 for its faster performance, but it is a bit more expensive.) But while the features on the R100 are limited, it still uses an APS-C sensor that’s far larger than what’s on Canon’s compact cameras, and even the two-lens kit that comes with both a standard short kit lens and a telephoto option costs less than the G7X Mark III.

The Canon EOS R100's menu's explains what the different options are for (Image credit: Dan Mold)

I’m not saying not to buy a compact camera. The Canon EOS R100 certainly isn’t going to fit into a pocket, and there’s a certain feeling of unplugging that comes with using a lightweight camera that won’t be interrupted by smartphone notifications. The G7X Mark III also has the touchscreen that the R100 lacks , a much faster burst rate for action, and stabilization.

But I am saying that before buying a trendy compact camera, you should seriously consider what you want it for and what features are most important to you. Need something super compact and simple to use? Awesome, save up that cash and pick up a compact camera.

But some of the reasons that influencers love the G7X Mark III are even better on the R100. TikTokers love that the G7X Mark III has optical zoom, which tends to create far more flattering images of people than the wide lenses on many smartphones. But the kit option of the R100 comes with an 18-45mm zoom lens, and it can even be paired with a 75-300mm zoom lens as well if you opt for the two-lens kit.

Another key feature on the G7X series that influencers rave about is the flash, which is far more capable of lighting up a dim scene than the typical smartphone flash. But the R100 has a pop-up flash built in too.

The R100 isn’t going to be quite as simple to use as a point-and-shoot, as you’ll need to twist a lens onto the front and make sure the mode dial is on auto mode if you don’t know how to use the other options. But the R100 is highly beginner-friendly with simple controls and a menu system that actually explains what the different settings do.

The Canon G7X Mark III is a solid compact camera, but it's expensive and not the right fit for every type of photography. If you buy a camera just because it's trendy, you may end up overpaying and getting a camera that isn’t quite suited to your needs. If you want a camera that can fit in your pocket and is simple to use, PowerShots are solid options. But if price and image quality matter more than size, you can get better image quality and much more flexibility with a beginner’s mirrorless camera.

More to consider

Decided a compact camera is still the right fit? The Leica D-Lux 8 is the G7X Mark III alternative I would seriously consider. Or, browse the more mirrorless cameras that come in at a lower price than some trendy compact cameras.