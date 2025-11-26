Leica M EV1 finally lands in US stores after FCC roadblock is resolved

The Leica M EV1 has finally arrived on US shelves, marking the first time this long-anticipated camera can be purchased directly through major retailers such as B&H and Adorama for $8,995.

Until now, the EV1 has remained notably absent from the American market, despite strong interest from Leica users and rangefinder enthusiasts. Its sudden appearance signals a major shift and brings clarity to an issue that had quietly halted its US release.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The delay wasn’t due to supply shortages or distribution strategy, but rather an FCC listing complication that prevented Leica from selling the M EV1 through authorized retailers in the United States. With that regulatory hurdle now evidently resolved, the camera is officially cleared for sale - and its arrival is already generating excitement among photographers eager to get their hands on Leica’s newest take on the M-system.

The M EV1 represents a significant moment for Leica, blending the essence of the classic M rangefinder with a fully electronic viewfinder experience. While it divided opinion when announced, calling into question the “purity” of the iconic optical M design, many photographers have been curious to try the hybrid approach for themselves. Until today, American customers have had no straightforward way to do so without importing from overseas.

This US release is expected to reshape early impressions of the EV1. With the camera now on sale through B&H and Adorama - two of the biggest and most trusted camera retailers in the country - Leica has finally opened the door for hands-on testing, rentals, store demos, and a broader user base. That alone may redefine how photographers view the EV1 in comparison to the M10 and M11 families.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Leica users who have already integrated the EV1 into their workflow overseas have noted the benefits of its electronic viewfinder for precision focusing, low-light shooting, and adapting modern lenses.

With US customers now able to buy it officially, the conversation around the M EV1 is likely to shift from speculation to real-world experience - something the camera has needed since launch.

For a model that has carried so much debate, the EV1’s long-awaited US arrival feels like a turning point. Leica’s M heritage evolves slowly, and new chapters are watched closely. Now that the regulatory barriers have lifted, American photographers finally get their chance to decide whether the EV1 is the future of the M-system - or a bold side step in Leica’s ongoing story.