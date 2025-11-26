I think these wooden film cameras are the perfect Christmas gift, and they’re 50% off!

While I’d love a Fujifilm X100VI or Nikon Zf under the Christmas tree, it’s a serious investment that’s more of a me gift (unless you happen to be very lucky) than anything else. That’s why I love these 1:1 wooden camera mock-ups from US-based Etsy shop CameraTins – if you can tear yourself away from the best Black Friday camera deals – and with a very generous 50% off, they start at just $34.50!

Secret santa Save $64.50 CameraTins Pentax 17 wooden camera model: was $129 now $64.50 at Etsy UK & I This wooden Pentax 17 is another great gift for Pentax fans and the newest camera CameraTins has immortalized in wood. It doesn’t feature the same playability as some of the other examples on this list, since the camera itself has a fixed lens, but I think it’s arguably the best likeness.

Under the tree Save $69.50 CameraTins Nikon F2 wooden camera model: was $139 now $69.50 at Etsy UK & I Being a Nikon fanboy, this Nikon F2 would be my pick of the wooden bunch. It comes with a lovely 55mm prime, complete with all the information you’d expect etched around the edges of the lens. Imagery doesn’t show whether or not the lens is removable, but this is another shoe-in for the prototype.

The store boasts an average item review of five stars, and you can currently choose from a Zeiss IKON SW, Nikon F2, Asahi Pentax Spotmatic SP, and a Pentax 17. I’ve visited this Etsy Shop before, and there are usually more camera models to choose from, which might indicate they’re beginning to sell out.

Each camera is made from wood and is said to boast different patterns, due to the raw material, making each item unique. The Zeiss Ikon SW and the Pentax Spotmatic SP are both shown to have removable lenses, which is a neat touch. Obviously, the Pentax 17 is a fixed-lens camera, but there’s no image confirming whether or not the Nikon F2’s lens is removable.

If you’ve got a photography friend or you’re feeling particularly generous towards a photography-loving Secret Santa, I think a wooden 1:1 replica would make a great gift. Particularly if they’re a lover of the film camera in question.

