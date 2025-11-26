Jump to:

Digital photo frames are the best gifts ever, and Black Friday is the best time to buy one!

I've found loads of brilliant deals on digital photo frames over the extended Black Friday event, and here's my pick of the bunch

Aura Carver Mat frame with changing photos and great price stamp
(Image credit: Aura / Digital Camera World)
With the Holiday season just around the corner, you'll no doubt be scratching your head for what to get for your nearest and dearest. Well, the best gifts are those that are personal, and there's nothing more personal than a digital photo frame packed full of treasured photographs of the recipient's loved ones. And with the Black Friday weekend conveniently four weeks before the festivities commence, there's no better time to buy one!

Thankfully, there's no shortage of excellent frames, as you can see in my best digital photo frames buying guide, but with such a wide choice, picking the best that suits your needs can be bewildering. It's my job to help you find the best one for you.

Big brands include Aura, Nixplay, and Pexar (which is a sub-brand of leading memory card maker Lexar), and you can typically expect crisp, high-resolution displays, cloud storage, the ability for multiple users to upload images, and even the ability to preload frames with images without opening up the packaging, so I've focused on these. But if you're on a budget, there are lots of choices too, but, for my money, the Aeezo Portrait 10.1-inch frame is an absolute bargain in both the US and UK.

🇺🇸 Best digital photo frame deals in US

Aura Carver Mat
Save 22% ($40)
Aura Carver Mat: was $179 now $139 at Amazon
In our review of the standard Aura Carver digital photo frame, we concluded: "With excellent build quality and a super-smart app, this standout smart digital photo frame impresses from all angles. A simple set-up, fuss-free features, and superbly sharp, colorful images make this an attractive digital canvas for the home." The 'Mat' has all the features of the standard frame but with a more luxurious finish, and is the best value of all the Aura frames with this deal.

View Deal
Pexar by Lexar WiFi Digital Picture Frame 11″
Save 18% ($30)
Pexar by Lexar WiFi Digital Picture Frame 11″: was $169.99 now $139.99 at Amazon
The Pexar 11in Wi-Fi Photo Frame has a high-res 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) anti-glare touchscreen, which is perfect for displaying vibrant photos and videos. Compatible Apple and Android smartphones, mulitple users can easily share photos and videos from their phones via a secure app. It has 32GB of built-in storage, accommodating over 40,000 photos, and there's support for SD cards and USB drives if you need more. It's a wonderful gift for any occasion.

View Deal
Pexar by Lexar Starlight 15.6" Digital Picture Frame
Save 15% ($52.50)
Pexar by Lexar Starlight 15.6" Digital Picture Frame: was $349.99 now $297.49 at Amazon
This new frame from Pexar's 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 anti-glare touchscreen has a 16:9 aspect ratio that is perfect for displaying photos and videos with a widescreen look. There is a ginormous 64GB of built-in memory that can store over 80,000 photos. The best bit is its 'gallery lighting' feature, which backlights the frame with a wonderful golden glow that bestows images with warmth and dimension.

View Deal
Nixplay Classic 10in Black
Save 29% ($40.60)
Nixplay Classic 10in Black: was $139.99 now $99.39 at Amazon
This photo frame has a stylish white border set within a smart, slim black bezel and will suit any home. Like other Nixplay frames, images can be uploaded via the Nixplay app, and it is also compatible with third-party websites and apps.

View Deal
Nixplay Modern 10.1in HD Touch Screen
Save 30% ($60)
Nixplay Modern 10.1in HD Touch Screen: was $199.99 now $139.99 at nixplay
With sleek, contemporary looks, this 10.1-inch display has a contemporary black surround with silver accents. Nixplay's AI tech employs smart-centering to center images and fill the frame. You'll save an additional $10 off two frames and $25 off three.

View Deal
Nixplay Classic 15in
Save 36% ($126)
Nixplay Classic 15in: was $349.99 now $223.99 at Amazon
With a huge 15.6in 1080p Full-HD display with auto-rotation for landscape and portrait orientation, this touchscreen photo frame is a real statement piece that shows off your images in all their glory.

View Deal
Aeezo Portrait
Save 20% ($11)
Aeezo Portrait: was $55.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
There are tons of budget digital photo frames from generic brands on Amazon, but this Aeezo Portrait 10.1-inch is my favorite. While the picture quality can't quite match that of the big brands, it's not half bad, and this frame isn't short of features, with a 10.1" IPS HD touchscreen (1280 x 800 resolution), auto-rotate, adjustable brightness, and 32GB internal storage (expandable to 64GB via SD card/USB). For the Black Friday price, you really can't go wrong!

🇬🇧 Best photo frame deals in UK

Aura Carver Mat
Save 22% (£40)
Aura Carver Mat: was £179 now £139 at Amazon
In our review of the standard Aura Carver digital photo frame, we concluded: "With excellent build quality and a super-smart app, this standout smart digital photo frame impresses from all angles. A simple set-up, fuss-free features and superbly sharp, colorful images make this an attractive digital canvas for the home." The 'Mat' has all the features of the standard frame but with a more luxurious finish.

View Deal
Pexar by Lexar WiFi Digital Picture Frame 11″
Save 16% (£24)
Pexar by Lexar WiFi Digital Picture Frame 11″: was £149.99 now £125.99 at Amazon
The Pexar 11in Wi-Fi Photo Frame has a high-res 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) anti-glare touchscreen, which is perfect for displaying vibrant photos and videos. Compatible Apple and Android smartphones, mulitple users can easily share photos and videos from their phones via a secure app. It has 32GB of built-in storage, accommodating over 40,000 photos, and there's support for SD cards and USB drives if you need more. It's a wonderful gift for any occasion.

View Deal
Pexar by Lexar Starlight 15.6" Digital Picture Frame
Save 15% (£52.50)
Pexar by Lexar Starlight 15.6" Digital Picture Frame: was £349.99 now £297.49 at Amazon
This new frame from Pexar's 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 anti-glare touchscreen has a 16:9 aspect ratio that is perfect for displaying photos and videos with a widescreen look. There is a ginormous 64GB of built-in memory that can store over 80,000 photos. The best bit is its 'gallery lighting' feature, which backlights the frame with a wonderful golden glow that bestows images with warmth and dimension.

View Deal
Nixplay Classic 10.1" HD Touch Screen
Save 44% (£80)
Nixplay Classic 10.1" HD Touch Screen: was £179.99 now £99.99 at nixplay.co.uk
This photo frame has a stylish white border set within a smart, slim black bezel and will suit any home. Like other Nixplay frames, images can be uploaded via the Nixplay app, and it is also compatible with third-party websites and apps. Save an extra £10 if you buy two frames or £25 if you get three!

View Deal
Nixplay Modern 10.1in HD Touch Screen
Save 42% (£80)
Nixplay Modern 10.1in HD Touch Screen: was £189.99 now £109.99 at nixplay.co.uk
With sleek, contemporary looks, this 10.1-inch display has a contemporary black surround with silver accents. Nixplay's AI tech employs smart-centering to center images and fill the frame. Again, you'll save a further £10 off two frames and £25 off three.

View Deal
Nixplay Big Classic 15.6in HD Touch Screen
Save 37% (£130)
Nixplay Big Classic 15.6in HD Touch Screen: was £349.99 now £219.99 at nixplay.co.uk
With a huge 15.6in 1080p Full-HD display with auto-rotation for landscape and portrait orientation, this touchscreen photo frame is a real statement piece that shows off your images in all their glory. Additional frames give additional discounts!

View Deal
Aeezo Portrait
Save 14% (£10)
Aeezo Portrait: was £69.99 now £59.99 at Amazon
There are tons of budget digital photo frames from generic brands on Amazon, but this Aeezo Portrait 10.1-inch is my favorite. While the picture quality can't quite match that of the big brands, it's not half bad, and this frame isn't short of features, with a 10.1" IPS HD touchscreen (1280 x 800 resolution), auto-rotate, adjustable brightness, and 32GB internal storage (expandable to 64GB via SD card/USB). For the Black Friday price, you really can't go wrong!

