Digital photo frames are the best gifts ever, and Black Friday is the best time to buy one!

With the Holiday season just around the corner, you'll no doubt be scratching your head for what to get for your nearest and dearest. Well, the best gifts are those that are personal, and there's nothing more personal than a digital photo frame packed full of treasured photographs of the recipient's loved ones. And with the Black Friday weekend conveniently four weeks before the festivities commence, there's no better time to buy one!

Thankfully, there's no shortage of excellent frames, as you can see in my best digital photo frames buying guide, but with such a wide choice, picking the best that suits your needs can be bewildering. It's my job to help you find the best one for you.

Big brands include Aura, Nixplay, and Pexar (which is a sub-brand of leading memory card maker Lexar), and you can typically expect crisp, high-resolution displays, cloud storage, the ability for multiple users to upload images, and even the ability to preload frames with images without opening up the packaging, so I've focused on these. But if you're on a budget, there are lots of choices too, but, for my money, the Aeezo Portrait 10.1-inch frame is an absolute bargain in both the US and UK.

🇺🇸 Best digital photo frame deals in US

Save 22% ($40) Aura Carver Mat: was $179 now $139 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ In our review of the standard Aura Carver digital photo frame, we concluded: "With excellent build quality and a super-smart app, this standout smart digital photo frame impresses from all angles. A simple set-up, fuss-free features, and superbly sharp, colorful images make this an attractive digital canvas for the home." The 'Mat' has all the features of the standard frame but with a more luxurious finish, and is the best value of all the Aura frames with this deal.

Save 15% ($52.50) Pexar by Lexar Starlight 15.6" Digital Picture Frame: was $349.99 now $297.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This new frame from Pexar's 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 anti-glare touchscreen has a 16:9 aspect ratio that is perfect for displaying photos and videos with a widescreen look. There is a ginormous 64GB of built-in memory that can store over 80,000 photos. The best bit is its 'gallery lighting' feature, which backlights the frame with a wonderful golden glow that bestows images with warmth and dimension.

Save 29% ($40.60) Nixplay Classic 10in Black: was $139.99 now $99.39 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This photo frame has a stylish white border set within a smart, slim black bezel and will suit any home. Like other Nixplay frames, images can be uploaded via the Nixplay app, and it is also compatible with third-party websites and apps.

Save 30% ($60) Nixplay Modern 10.1in HD Touch Screen: was $199.99 now $139.99 at nixplay Read more Read less ▼ With sleek, contemporary looks, this 10.1-inch display has a contemporary black surround with silver accents. Nixplay's AI tech employs smart-centering to center images and fill the frame. You'll save an additional $10 off two frames and $25 off three.

Save 36% ($126) Nixplay Classic 15in: was $349.99 now $223.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ With a huge 15.6in 1080p Full-HD display with auto-rotation for landscape and portrait orientation, this touchscreen photo frame is a real statement piece that shows off your images in all their glory.

Save 20% ($11) Aeezo Portrait: was $55.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ There are tons of budget digital photo frames from generic brands on Amazon, but this Aeezo Portrait 10.1-inch is my favorite. While the picture quality can't quite match that of the big brands, it's not half bad, and this frame isn't short of features, with a 10.1" IPS HD touchscreen (1280 x 800 resolution), auto-rotate, adjustable brightness, and 32GB internal storage (expandable to 64GB via SD card/USB). For the Black Friday price, you really can't go wrong!

🇬🇧 Best photo frame deals in UK

Save 22% (£40) Aura Carver Mat: was £179 now £139 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ In our review of the standard Aura Carver digital photo frame, we concluded: "With excellent build quality and a super-smart app, this standout smart digital photo frame impresses from all angles. A simple set-up, fuss-free features and superbly sharp, colorful images make this an attractive digital canvas for the home." The 'Mat' has all the features of the standard frame but with a more luxurious finish.

Save 15% (£52.50) Pexar by Lexar Starlight 15.6" Digital Picture Frame: was £349.99 now £297.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This new frame from Pexar's 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 anti-glare touchscreen has a 16:9 aspect ratio that is perfect for displaying photos and videos with a widescreen look. There is a ginormous 64GB of built-in memory that can store over 80,000 photos. The best bit is its 'gallery lighting' feature, which backlights the frame with a wonderful golden glow that bestows images with warmth and dimension.

Save 44% (£80) Nixplay Classic 10.1" HD Touch Screen: was £179.99 now £99.99 at nixplay.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ This photo frame has a stylish white border set within a smart, slim black bezel and will suit any home. Like other Nixplay frames, images can be uploaded via the Nixplay app, and it is also compatible with third-party websites and apps. Save an extra £10 if you buy two frames or £25 if you get three!