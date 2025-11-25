My dog’s a mischievous little imp. I can save 84% on this 360 pet camera and keep tabs on her while I’m out

While some dog owners worry mercilessly about their delicate little fur babies home alone, I worry about my poor little home, at the mercy of my mischievous little imp of a border collie, Fenwick. Thankfully, for the discerning dog owner (or homeowner), you can keep tabs on what’s going down, getting chewed, or getting snaffled with the Furbo 360° Dog Camera and save a whopping 84% off the RRP in the process. As far as early Black Friday camera deals go, this one’s a wary good boy indeed!

Cashback deal Save $176 Furbo 360° Dog Camera: was $210 now $34 at furbo.com The Furbo 360° Dog Camera received a very respectable 4.5 stars on test, which praised its imagery, audio, and app design. And while it was considered pricey, it certainly isn’t with this deal – $34 is a steal! If you need to keep tabs on your four-legged companion while you’re away from home, this is a great shout (or bark). Also available in UK: was £199 now £32

The Furbo 360° Dog Camera provides 360 degrees of coverage and automatically pans to track your dog. A pet camera is a great tool for four-legged friends that may suffer from separation anxiety, be recovering from illness or injury, or have the tendency to sweep through the house like a miniature tornado (I’m looking at you, Fenwick…). But what do you do if you witness such behaviour?

Well, the Furbo 360° Dog Camera allows you to talk to your pup in a bid to calm them down or redirect them. You can even reward them by launching a treat from the Dog Camera. Neat, huh? Rounded treats with a diameter of roughly 1cm are said to work best, with the camera able to accommodate 100 pieces.

Now, my Fenwick is a sneaky, silent being who operates a little like a canine green beret, but if your dog’s a little more gung-ho, the Dog Camera features a real-time barking alert. The camera has even got night vision, so you can stamp out night missions, such as Operation Chew Mike’s Slippers in the Dead of Night. Furbo also claims the Dog Camera to be pet-proof (that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s Fenwick-proof, mind you…) and boasts industrial-strength adhesive to keep it fixed to its position.

Keeping a watchful eye on your playful pooch doesn’t have to be just about quelling nervousness or curbing anti-social behavior; you can also share videos and photos of fun moments with your friends and family via 1080p full HD video. The Furbo app is compatible with Android and iOS. If you'll excuse me...

Fenwick! Drop it – drop it!

Check out the best bird feeder cameras and the best Ring camera