Panasonic launches a new white Lumix compact camera in Europe

Compact cameras are having a moment right now, and Panasonic has just given us another reason to pay attention.

The brand has introduced a fresh white colorway for its popular Lumix TZ99 (known as the Lumix ZS99 in the US), a compact superzoom camera that, in my view, has flown under the radar compared to trendier models. Available now in Europe, this new Lumix camera comes in at £469 / €549, making it one of the most affordable compact cameras with serious specs.

The Lumix TZ99 is a genuinely pocketable compact, yet it’s loaded with features you’d normally associate with far bulkier kit. Its 24-720mm Leica DC lens delivers a staggering 30x optical zoom (and up to 60x with iZoom), meaning you can shoot everything from wide landscapes to distant details without ever having to swap lenses.

Coupled with Panasonic’s 5-Axis Hybrid OIS+ stabilization, you’re looking at sharp, blur-free shots even when zoomed all the way in.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

For creators, the TZ99 is surprisingly powerful at this price point. It shoots 4K video at 30p, offers 4K Photo bursts at 30fps and even includes 120fps FullHD for slow-motion. Add in the tiltable 1,840k-dot touchscreen and you’ve got a very capable compact vlogging camera. Whether you’re filming yourself on the go or framing creative angles, the flip screen makes it an easy and flexible tool for content creation.

The travel-friendly details round it out: USB-C charging (so you can top up with a power bank), built-in Bluetooth for quick image sharing and a dedicated ‘Send Image' button that moves photos straight to your phone in seconds. It’s designed to slot into your pocket and keep up with your adventures, no matter where you take it.

In a market where many ‘budget' cameras feel stripped back, the Lumix TZ99 is refreshing; a cheap compact camera that doesn’t compromise on performance. And now, with a crisp white finish, it finally looks as modern as it feels to use.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

