Poco brings top-tier cameras and Bose-powered audio to the brand’s most flagship phone yet

Poco has officially stepped into the premium flagship arena with the launch of the Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro, and while the series arrives with big claims about performance and audio, it’s the camera systems that will be of most interest to photographers and creators.

At the top end, the Poco F8 Ultra introduces one of the brand’s most ambitious imaging setups yet. The main camera uses a 50MP Light Fusion 950 sensor with OIS and a large 1/1.31in sensor that captures 43% more light than the previous generation – a significant upgrade for low-light shooting and dynamic range. It’s paired with a 1G+6P lens with extensive multi-coating to reduce flare and improve clarity.

More notably, POCO finally joins the long-zoom club with its first 5x periscope telephoto camera, offering 5x optical zoom, 10x in-sensor zoom, and up to 20x “Ultra Zoom.” A new Motion Capture system aims to keep distant moving subjects sharp, while a dedicated Super Moon Mode activates at 20x for lunar shots. Completing the trio is a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and on the front, a 32MP selfie camera that switches to an intelligent 0.8x wide-angle mode automatically.

(Image credit: Poco)

The Poco F8 Pro takes a slightly more modest but still upgraded approach. It becomes the first Pro-series device to feature a dedicated telephoto camera, offering 2.5x optical and 5x lossless zoom, alongside a 50MP OIS-equipped main camera using the Light Fusion 800 sensor. Like the Ultra, it inherits Poco’s new creative tools, including 1440p dynamic shots and new positive/negative film filters.

Beyond the cameras, both phones share Poco’s new HyperRGB display, promising 2K-level clarity with lower power consumption, and the brand’s new partnership with Bose brings a triple-speaker 2.1-channel audio system to the Ultra and Bose-tuned audio profiles across the series. Performance comes via Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets, large batteries (6500mAh on Ultra, 6210mAh on Pro), 100W charging, and Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

The Poco F8 Ultra comes in Denim Blue or Black at £749 (12GB/256GB) or £799 (16GB/512GB), while the Poco F8 Pro starts at £549 (12GB/256GB) and £599 (12GB/512GB). From November 26 to December 9, early-bird pricing drops the Ultra to £549/£499 and the Pro to £399/£349.

