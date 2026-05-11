Ilford just gave large-format photographers the black-and-white film they have been begging for: Pan F Plus now comes in 4x5in and 8x10in sheets!

Harman Technology has just given large format photographers exactly what they have been asking for, with the launch of Ilford Pan F Plus in 4x5 and 8x10 sheet film formats for the very first time.

For anyone who loves black-and-white photography, Pan F Plus needs little introduction. This is one of Ilford’s most iconic films, a gloriously slow ISO 50 emulsion known for its ultra-fine grain, exceptional sharpness, rich contrast and beautiful tonal range. It has long been a favourite for 35mm and 120 shooters, especially those working in landscapes, portraits, studio photography and fashion, but until now large format photographers have been left looking on from the sidelines.

Pan F Plus samples in 4x5 and 8x10

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harman / Nick Collingwood) (Image credit: Harman / Christopher-Lanaway) (Image credit: Harman / Natalie Oberg)

That changes from 7 May, with Pan F Plus joining Ilford’s growing large format line-up in 25-sheet packs of both 4x5 and 8x10 film. It is the sort of announcement that will have darkroom lovers, large format landscape shooters, and studio photographers reaching for their film holders with genuine excitement, because this is not just another format release. It is one of the most requested Ilford products, finally becoming a reality.

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Giles Branthwaite, Sales & Marketing Director at Harman Technology, said that while Pan F Plus has been available for many years in 35mm and 120 formats, a sheet-film version has long been on photographers’ wish lists. In fact, he described it as possibly the single most requested product the company has received, adding that Harman has listened and finally delivered it on behalf of the film photography community.

It is easy to see why there has been so much demand. Large format photography is all about detail, control, and slowing down the process, and Pan F Plus feels like a perfect match for that way of working. Its extremely fine-grained, gorgeous tonal character should really come into its own when paired with the sheer resolution and discipline of 4x5 or 8x10 cameras, particularly in controlled lighting, dramatic landscapes, carefully composed portraits, and fashion work where every shade of grey matters.

Pan F Plus now joins Ilford's existing professional black-and-white sheet film range alongside HP5 Plus, FP4 Plus, Delta 100, and Ortho Plus. For film photographers, this is a genuinely lovely moment: one of the oldest continuously manufactured black-and-white emulsions in the world has just been given a new life in large format, and that feels like exactly the kind of news the analogue community deserves.

Check our guide to the best film you can buy for your camera today