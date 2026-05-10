ZY Optics looks set to announce bargain new medium format prime

Rumor has it Chinese lens manufacturer ZY Optics (Zhongyi) will release two new lenses at the 2026 China International Photograph & Electrical Imaging Machinery and Technology Fair, which takes place in Beijing from May 15th to 18th.

30mm f/2.4

(Image credit: ZY Optics)

This is a medium format lens that's said to come in either Fujifilm GFX or Hasselblad XCD mount options, though it's possible the lens might also be compatible with Pentax, Mamiya, Leaf and Phase One medium format bodies/digital backs.

(Image credit: ZY Optics)

The 30mm focal length converts to around 24mm in full-frame terms, making it ideal for general wide-angle use with an 84.5-degree angle of view. Minimum focus distance is just 0.2 meters and maximum magnification is 0.31. The lens measures 80mm long by 81mm in diameter, with the GFX version weighing 550g.

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(Image credit: ZY Optics)

Inside the all-metal lens barrel is a 13-element optical stack arranged in 12 groups, incorporating two extra-low dispersion elements, plus a single aspherical element to reduce chromatic aberrations. The aperture diaphragm is made up of 11 blades, which should help increase bokeh smoothness.

(Image credit: ZY Optics)

The lens is reported to have an introductory/pre-order price of 3380 RMB (approx. USD $497 / GBP £367), with the subsequent RRP being 3580 RMB (approx. USD $526 / GBP £388). This is a remarkably low price for a medium format optic, but judging by the initial product images, it will be manual focus only, and with no electronic mount contacts to facilitate lens-body communication. This helps reduce development and manufacturing costs.

35mm f/1.4

(Image credit: ZY Optics)

Less is currently known about the 35mm f/1.4, but it'll likely be a full-frame optic, and as is evident from the single photo we currently have of the lens, it looks as though it'll have autofocus. It also seems fairly chunky in size, but that's to be expected given the large f/1.4 maximum aperture. Pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.