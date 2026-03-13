Since 3 months, the Sony A7 V is unbeaten and No.1 on the best-selling camera chart at major Japanese retailer Map Camera

After dominating sales at launch and holding the top position again the following month, the Sony A7 V has now secured a third consecutive win in Japan's latest Map Camera best-selling rankings.

The full-frame mirrorless camera, released in December 2025, once again claimed the number-one spot in the February 2026 chart, confirming that its explosive debut wasn't just a short-term sales spike.

In fact, the Sony A7 V has now topped the Map Camera rankings every month since its release, running up for the position as one of the most in-demand cameras of 2026 so far.

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Map Camera's top 10 best-selling cameras (Feb 26)

1. Sony A7 V

2. Ricoh GR IV Monochrome

3. Sony A7C II

4. Fujifilm X100VI

5. Fujifilm X-E5

6. Fujifilm X-T30 III

7. Ricoh GR IIx

8. Sony a6700

9. Nikon Z5 II

10. Fujifilm X-M5

A launch that keeps delivering

In the report of Map Camera's best-selling models of January, I mentioned that, through growing competition from compact cameras, the race might tighten, maybe leaving the Sony A7 V behind.

But, despite growing compact camera popularity and supply fluctuations, the A7 V managed to retain its top position. The model's higher price compared to earlier "standard" models has also been unfounded. Instead, buyers seem willing to pay the premium for its upgraded performance.

A Sony cashback campaign bundled with lens purchases has also helped drive demand.

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A surprise challenger appears

February's rankings also introduced a new challenger in second place: the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome.

Released in mid-February, the compact camera features a dedicated monochrome sensor, designed to deliver sharper detail and richer tonal graduation by removing the color filter array entirely.

Given the GR series has long been popular among street photographers, the GR IV Monochrome could climb even higher if supply keeps up with demand.

Fujifilm's top 10 dominance

Even though Sony holds the top spot, Fujifilm continues to dominate the rankings by sheer numbers.

The company placed four cameras in the top 10 once again, including the highly sought-after Fujifilm X100VI, which still faces ongoing supply shortages but remains one of the most in-demand compact cameras on the market.

Will we see a change in March?

Three months at No.1 is a strong signal that the Sony A7 V may become one of the year's defining cameras.

But the rankings also highlight how quickly the market can shift – especially with compact cameras and niche models gaining renewed popularity.

For now, though, the verdict is clear: since its release in December, the Sony A7 V has been the camera to beat in Japan.

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