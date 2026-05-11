Nikon publishes huge losses, but camera sales are solid. This is why dire financial results shouldn't cause alarm
The Big N records giant losses, but cameras aren’t to blame and the company isn’t hemorrhaging cash. So what’s going on?
Nikon has published its financial results for the year ending March 31 2026 and, at first glance, it’s difficult reading. Shareholders lost ¥86 billion (approximately US$547.4 million) during the fiscal year, resulting in a huge year-on-year loss of ¥92.1 billion (US$586.3 million).
But the dip in revenue wasn’t due to the company’s imaging division – and the huge operating profit losses aren’t what they seem. Let’s dig a little deeper…
Nikon’s numbers and what they all mean
According to the report, Nikon’s revenue was ¥677.1 billion (US$4.3 billion), which was down year on year by ¥38.1 billion (US$242.5 million).
However, it’s easy to forget that Nikon is so much more than just a camera manufacturer. As such, revenue losses have been largely attributed to a dip in Precision Equipment sales.
The altogether scarier number is the company’s operating profit calculation, a monumental loss of ¥112.4 billion (US$715.5 million), translating into -¥114.8 billion yen (-US$730.8 million) year on year.
Nikon has attributed this hole to various one-time costs, which are dominated by a non-cash impairment charge of ¥91.3 billion (US$581.2 million) from its Digital Manufacturing Business.
This centers around Nikon SLM Solutions, a metal additive manufacturing company that Nikon bought in 2023.
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Basically the company isn’t as profitable as Nikon predicted, so its books and targets have been updated to reflect that – but as Photography Talk deduced, “no fresh cash leaves the building now.”
Despite a loss of ¥3.2 billion in Q4 (US$20.37 million) due to the sale of Nikon’s robotic camera company, MRMC, the imaging division performed solidly.
Nikon hit its forecasted revenue of ¥290 billion (US$1.85 billion), meaning the division was down just 1.8% year on year – despite an operating profit reduction of 59.5%, which Nikon attributed to the contract to sell MRMC shares and R&D expenditures.
So, while the numbers look scary, Nikon’s record losses can largely be explained away by overzealous targets relating to Nikon SLM Solutions and poor precision equipment sales.
Nikon’s imaging business is still performing solidly – and with great strides made in video, along with a potentially huge release in the rumored Nikon Z9 II, there’s plenty of room for growth.
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Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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