The world's largest photography competition is now open – and it's FREE to enter!

Last year's competition saw a record-breaking 656,000 entries – Mike Taylor was crowned the Street Photography category winner with the image The Beautiful Game

Submissions are now open for the Cewe Photo Award 2026 – the world's largest free photography competition, offering photographers of all levels the chance to win more than €250,000 (around $295,000 / £216,000 / AU$407,000) in prizes and have their work judged by an international panel of experts.

Cewe, Europe's leading photo printing company, has officially launched the latest edition of its global contest, which runs until May 31 2027 and is free to enter worldwide.

Whether you're a professional photographer or just starting out, the competition invites anyone with a passion for photography to submit up to 100 images across 10 categories – along with a special award for young photography talents.

Latest Videos From

Cewe Photo Award 2026: "Our world is beautiful"

You can enter up to 100 images across 10 diverse photo categories for free (Image credit: CEWE)

Theme

This year's theme, 'Our world is beautiful', encourages photographers to capture the diversity and wonder of life around the globe, from everyday moments to striking scenes from far-flung locations.

Chris Wood, managing director at Cewe UK, says, "Whether you’re an experienced professional or a budding amateur photographer, the competition is free to take part in, so we would encourage anyone who has a passion for photography to enter."

Categories

• Nature and Wildlife

• Animals

• Landscapes

• People

• Architecture

• Sport and Action

• Travel and Culture

• Street Photography

• Close-up and Macro Photography

• Abstract and Forms

Young Talent Award

For young photography talents between 16 and 25 years old



1,000 Prizes

More than €250,000 worth of prizes are up for grabs, including photography equipment, travel experiences, vouchers and Cewe products, with category winners selected before an overall winner is crowned.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cewe will also continue its partnership with a charitable organization, donating €10 ($12 / £9 / AU$16) for each submitted image.

Entries are open now until May 31 2027, via Cewe's website.

You might also be interested in...

Looking for more competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from May to December, and check out the best photo books along with our guide on how to create a photo book.