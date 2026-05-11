The world's largest photography competition is now open – and it's FREE to enter!
Enter the world's largest free photography contest and be in with a chance of winning prizes worth over US$295,000
Submissions are now open for the Cewe Photo Award 2026 – the world's largest free photography competition, offering photographers of all levels the chance to win more than €250,000 (around $295,000 / £216,000 / AU$407,000) in prizes and have their work judged by an international panel of experts.
Cewe, Europe's leading photo printing company, has officially launched the latest edition of its global contest, which runs until May 31 2027 and is free to enter worldwide.
Whether you're a professional photographer or just starting out, the competition invites anyone with a passion for photography to submit up to 100 images across 10 categories – along with a special award for young photography talents.
Cewe Photo Award 2026: "Our world is beautiful"
Theme
This year's theme, 'Our world is beautiful', encourages photographers to capture the diversity and wonder of life around the globe, from everyday moments to striking scenes from far-flung locations.
Chris Wood, managing director at Cewe UK, says, "Whether you’re an experienced professional or a budding amateur photographer, the competition is free to take part in, so we would encourage anyone who has a passion for photography to enter."
Categories
• Nature and Wildlife
• Animals
• Landscapes
• People
• Architecture
• Sport and Action
• Travel and Culture
• Street Photography
• Close-up and Macro Photography
• Abstract and Forms
Young Talent Award
For young photography talents between 16 and 25 years old
1,000 Prizes
More than €250,000 worth of prizes are up for grabs, including photography equipment, travel experiences, vouchers and Cewe products, with category winners selected before an overall winner is crowned.
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Cewe will also continue its partnership with a charitable organization, donating €10 ($12 / £9 / AU$16) for each submitted image.
Entries are open now until May 31 2027, via Cewe's website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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