Nikon Zf in silver gets a welcoming $300 discount in 2026

The silver version of the retro Nikon Zf just landed its first proper price drop, and it’s a good one. It's now $1,896.95, down from $2,196.95, saving you $300 at Adorama.

If you’ve been waiting for the vintage-styled Nikon Zf to dip under two grand, this is the moment - and yes, the silver edition is in stock at major retailers at this price.

The Nikon Zf is more than just good looks. It combines Nikon’s Expeed 7 processor with a 24.5MP full-frame sensor, delivering subject-detection autofocus and in-body stabilization that comfortably outperform its price point. This is the same processing engine found in Nikon’s higher-end models, meaning you get that FM2-inspired design paired with genuinely modern performance.

For creators, it offers real flexibility. There’s 4K video, confident autofocus that tracks people, animals, and vehicles, and stabilization that makes handheld shooting far more usable. It’s a natural step up if you’re coming from older F-mount DSLRs, or if you want a proper camera that can replace your phone without feeling bulky or overbearing.

Still photographers are well catered for too. Nikon’s pixel-shift high-resolution mode allows the camera to produce composite images up to 96MP when shooting static subjects. It’s a feature usually reserved for more expensive bodies, yet here it’s delivered alongside tactile control dials, a dedicated shutter speed ring, and that eye-catching silver finish.

As for the “first-ever price cut,” it’s worth noting that the silver version has only just started shipping, and yet it’s already seeing around $300 knocked off at major retailers. This isn’t a case of waiting for a seasonal sale — the savings are available right now. That said, the original black version does remain cheaper overall.

The bottom line is simple: if the Nikon Zf in Silver has been on your radar for its mix of heritage styling and modern mirrorless performance, this $300 drop shifts it from a nice indulgence to a genuinely smart buy. Stock at this price won’t stay consistent, so if the silver finish is calling your name, it’s worth moving sooner rather than later.

