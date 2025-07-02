WARNING: Don't update your Nikon camera's firmware with third-party lenses – you could brick your gear!

Detach any non-Nikon lens before updating your camera's firmware, as this could save you from costly consequences

If you have a Nikon Z camera, get your third-party lens off before updating the new firmware (!) A wave of warnings has been circulating online – from lens manufacturer Viltrox, the Federation of Independent Photographers, and many frustrated Nikon users – saying that these firmware updates can disrupt the electronic communication between your camera and lens, sometimes rendering the optic completely unusable.

Firmware updates are common, and while many photographers know they can not only fix but also introduce some bugs, the idea that a firmware update could destroy a lens is extreme. But this is exactly the issue many Nikon Z owners are facing after the latest firmware release, which Nikon rolled out for Z-mount mirrorless cameras, including Z8, Zf, Z6 III, Z5 II, and Z50 II.

If you are a Nikon Z shooter and use third-party lenses – especially Viltrox models – please read on to avoid the frustration and costly actions others have already experienced.

Viltrox has issued a clear advisory: "If you are planning to update your Nikon camera firmware, we strongly recommend that you detach any third-party lens, including Viltrox lenses, before proceeding with the update. This is a precautionary measure to avoid any unexpected behavior during the firmware installation process."

So, what's causing this issue? And what are the possible consequences?

The problem is that the firmware update can sever the electronic link between the camera and the lens. Users report that the autofocus stopped working entirely. In some cases, even manual focus became impossible because the camera no longer recognized the lens at all.

This essentially turns a perfectly good lens into a non-functional piece of equipment. These issues have been reported with Viltrox models, but Nikon shooters also described issues with earlier firmware updates involving other third-party lenses like those from Tamron. Also reported, once the lens is affected, the optic may not work on any Nikon Z camera, so the damage to the lens could be permanent.

So far, this issue doesn't seem to affect Voigtlander Z-mount lenses, as Cosina (Voigtlander's parent company) works closely with Nikon and uses official Nikon technology.

Still, the safest approach is caution… Before updating your Nikon camera's firmware, detach any non-Nikon lens – particularly Viltrox models – to protect your investment!

