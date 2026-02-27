Panasonic rolls out Lumix firmware updates for 6 full-frame cameras, 4 S Pro lenses and apps
Improving video shooting experience, microphone compatibility, control ring customization, and expanded app functionality for Panasonic Lumix S cameras
Panasonic has released a major round of firmware updates for its full-frame Lumix S series cameras, key S Pro lenses, and companion smartphone apps.
The headline upgrades are support for Panasonic's new DMW-DMS1 digital shotgun microphone, expanded video workflow tools inside the Lumix Flow app, and customizable focus/control ring options for selected S Pro lenses.
All updates will be available as free downloads from March 10 at 1:00 am UTC via the global support portal, app stores, or directly through this link.
Firmware details
Panasonic Lumix cameras that get the update
• S1R II (Ver. 1.5)
• S1 II (Ver. 1.4)
• S1 IIE (Ver. 1.4)
• S5 II (Ver. 3.7)
• S5 IIX (Ver. 2.7)
• S9 (Ver. 1.9)
Key improvements
- Standout addition: compatibility with the new Panasonic DMW-DMS1 for streamlining on-camera audio capture without third-party workarounds
- Support for the updated Lumix smartphone ecosystem
- Improved overall operational stability (only improvement for the S9)
Lenses gaining custom control ring (Ver. 2.0)
• S Pro 16-35mm f/4
• S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8
• S Pro 70-200mm f/2.8 O.I.S.
• S Pro 70-200mm f/4 O.I.S.
Key improvements
- Adds key functions to focus ring, transforming it into customizable control ring
- Rotation direction in MF mode (manual focus)
LUMIX Flow App (Ver. 1.5)
Key improvements
- New Director Monitor mode with clip selection, playback, and rating tools
- Direct LUT selection for LUT View Assist
- Customizable frame makers
- Improved operational stability
LUMIX Lab App (Ver. 2.0.4)
Key improvements
- Selecting, transferring, or deleting multiple LUTs stored on-camera
- Zooming and repositioning frames during photo edits
- Improved background location logging stability
- Better Bluetooth pairing reliability
- UI refinements
If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: Digital Camera World podcast, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, but also what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or whether – you should update.
You can check out the episode for more insights, potential risks, and expert advice on our YouTube channel, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all your favorite podcast services.
