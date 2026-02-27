The new Panasonic Lumix firmware enhances video shooting, adds microphone support, unlocks customizable focus rings on S PRO lenses and more...

Panasonic has released a major round of firmware updates for its full-frame Lumix S series cameras, key S Pro lenses, and companion smartphone apps.

The headline upgrades are support for Panasonic's new DMW-DMS1 digital shotgun microphone, expanded video workflow tools inside the Lumix Flow app, and customizable focus/control ring options for selected S Pro lenses.

All updates will be available as free downloads from March 10 at 1:00 am UTC via the global support portal, app stores, or directly through this link.

Firmware details

• S1R II (Ver. 1.5)

• S1 II (Ver. 1.4)

• S1 IIE (Ver. 1.4)

• S5 II (Ver. 3.7)

• S5 IIX (Ver. 2.7)

• S9 (Ver. 1.9)

Key improvements

- Standout addition: compatibility with the new Panasonic DMW-DMS1 for streamlining on-camera audio capture without third-party workarounds

- Support for the updated Lumix smartphone ecosystem

- Improved overall operational stability (only improvement for the S9)

Lenses gaining custom control ring (Ver. 2.0)

The Panasonic Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/2.8 O.I.S. fills a key role in Panasonic's expanding L-mount lens line-up, and is a versatile telephoto zoom, favored by pros and enthusiasts for portraits, sports, and wildlife photography (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

• S Pro 16-35mm f/4

• S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8

• S Pro 70-200mm f/2.8 O.I.S.

• S Pro 70-200mm f/4 O.I.S.

Key improvements

- Adds key functions to focus ring, transforming it into customizable control ring

- Rotation direction in MF mode (manual focus)

LUMIX Flow App (Ver. 1.5)

Key improvements

- New Director Monitor mode with clip selection, playback, and rating tools

- Direct LUT selection for LUT View Assist

- Customizable frame makers

- Improved operational stability

LUMIX Lab App (Ver. 2.0.4)

Key improvements

- Selecting, transferring, or deleting multiple LUTs stored on-camera

- Zooming and repositioning frames during photo edits

- Improved background location logging stability

- Better Bluetooth pairing reliability

- UI refinements

Expert Advice

Should you bother with firmware? • Sigma's "dream lens" • How to cure camera shake

If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: Digital Camera World podcast, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, but also what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or whether – you should update.

You can check out the episode for more insights, potential risks, and expert advice on our YouTube channel, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all your favorite podcast services.

