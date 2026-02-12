Noisy images on your Sony A7 V? The first firmware update could fix that

The first firmware update for the Sony A7 V mirrorless camera has been released.

Firmware version 1.01 tackles several issues, most notably reducing noise that appears in preview images created when shooting in RAW + HEIF format.

Digital cameras create preview images enabling you to view photos taken in camera, either on the LCD screen or in the viewfinder, by pressing the “playback” button.

Regardless of the format in which you take the image, previews are almost always saved as JPEGs to use less resources on the camera.

The Sony A7 V features a new partially stacked 33MP sensor (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Prior to firmware version 1.01, preview images on the Sony A7 V sometimes rendered noise not present in the real image file. Noise is an unwanted grainy effect usually created when shooting at higher ISO.

Even though only the preview image, not the final image file, displayed the noise, this could be confusing for the photographer, causing them to adjust the exposure settings unnecessarily.

By reducing this unwanted noise effect, the new firmware promises to render previews in-camera that more accurately depict the image taken.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Sony)

Firmware version 1.01 also fixes an issue where the A7 V fails to power on after being turned off while the “Connect while Power Off setting” is enabled. This setting enables the camera to stay connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth even when the camera is turned off.

Sony says that the new firmware also boosts compatibility with third-party CFexpress Type A memory cards and “improves the operational stability of the camera”, but no details for the latter have been given.

The Sony A7 V is the latest camera released by the manufacturer and is its leading mid-range model.

The successor to the Sony A7 IV, the A7 V brings improvements with a partially stacked sensor, upgraded processor and design tweaks. If you're thinking of upgrading, here’s our full breakdown of the difference between the Sony A7 V vs A7 IV.

Sony A7 V firmware version 1.01 download

You can download the latest update from the Sony website.

Firmware version 1.01 download (Mac/Windows)

My advice is to hold off downloading version 1.01 for a few weeks. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter, and for Sony to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World and we'll let you know about any problems.

You might also like…

See our take on the best lenses for the Sony A7 V and our review of the Sony A7 IV, the predecessor of the A7 V still holding its own.