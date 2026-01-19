After Sony temporarily suspended a firmware update for the Sony A7 IV last month, the software update is back with a fix. Firmware 6.01 fixes the bug that caused Sony to suspend the earlier update.

Firmware 6.0 for the A7 IV, launched at the end of November 2025, contained a significant list of upgrades that included custom-shaped autofocus area modes, new settings for the display and playback, and an anti-AI authenticity marker for video for some photojournalists.

However, shortly after the firmware update launched, Sony suspended the camera software for the A7 IV. At the time, the company said that a bug meant some cameras “may not operate properly,” including “unstable operations such as repeated reboots.”

Sony has now fixed the bug and re-launched those features with firmware 6.01. The update includes all the new features introduced in 6.0, but corrects the glitch that caused some cameras to not operate properly after the update.

For cameras that were successfully able to update to 6.01, the 6.01 update also contains a minor bug fix that corrects an issue where closing the screen would enter Power Save Mode regardless of the user’s energy saving selections in the settings menu.

The update also contains everything that was announced in 6.0, which includes more custom autofocus area options as well as an XL option in the Spot autofocus area mode.

The update also has a handful of display updates, including adjusting the shooting information layout for both vertical and horizontal shooting, adding a Golden Ratio display option, and keeping the volume display on screen while recording video.

During playback, users can now flag which videos to keep, like similar tools added for photos in previous firmware updates. Users can also now set a custom shortcut function for the AF-ON, AEL and Delete buttons when in playback.

The update also includes tools for creators using a paid license. Sony’s Camera Authenticity Solution, a paid service that writes data to files indicating that the content was created in camera and not with AI, now works for video. That service, however, is a limited rollout only available to journalists with specific media outlets.

The update also includes a handful of updates for users with the paid Volume Photography License, including cropping and tagging.

Firmware 6.01 for the Sony A7 IV is available to download directly from Sony.

