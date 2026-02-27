Atomos launches Ninja RAW: new on-camera monitor AND recorder

Atomos has announced its latest on-camera monitor: Ninja RAW. Aimed at anyone from amateur enthusiasts to professional videographers, this new 5.2-inch Full HD monitor features a bright 1500-nit HDR touchscreen display that provides information like focus peaking, zebras, false color and wave forms, plus it’ll let you apply framing guides and grid markers. The Ninja RAW also has an on-screen scroll wheel for adjusting camera functions like ISO sensitivity, shutter speed and aperture.

But where the Ninja RAW really makes a case for itself is its ability to record footage directly from camera via HDMI. This enables you to bypass in-camera compression, as well as limitations on resolution and bit-depth, with the device able to capture 6K video up to 30fps, 4K up to 60fps, or 1080p up to 120fps.

The Ninja RAW has its own CFexpress Type B card slot for on-board recording, or there two USB-C ports that allow you to use a fast portable SSD for alternative storage, and they'll let you connect accessories like a network adaptor, or monitor calibration probe. A third USB-C port can be used to supply the monitor with external power, either from an AC outlet, or a USB-C power bank. Alternatively, there's also a mounting point for an NP-F battery pack.

ProRes RAW, ProRes RAW HQ, ProRes LT, 422 & 422 HQ recording formats are supported, and the monitor is compatible with various editing programs, including DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro and Avid Media Composer.

Included with the monitor is a 45cm USB-C locking cable, USB-C locking cable adaptor, and an HDMI locking cable adaptor. The Atomos Ninja RAW is available to buy now, priced at USD $699 / £718 / AUD $999

US: Pre-order now from B&H

UK: Buy now from WEX