Canon’s massive list of July firmware updates is getting shortened. After launching firmware for several cameras, Canon Japan issued a statement and temporarily suspended downloads of the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II updates to investigate a potential glitch.

Canon Japan says that it has received feedback that some users reported errors when using a card capacity over 2TB and shooting video with a pre-recording setting active. As a result, the company has temporarily suspended firmware version 1.1.0 for those two cameras, which were included in a massive list of Canon firmware updates announced earlier this week.

“​​Thank you for using Canon products,” the note from Canon Japan, translated by Google, reads. “We have received some feedback that the firmware for the mirrorless cameras EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II cannot be played back on the camera or PC when using a card with a capacity of over 2TB to shoot video with the pre-recording setting. We have currently suspended downloads to investigate the cause.”

Canon says it will update users on the support page once the issue has been corrected. The company is asking users not to update the firmware on the camera if they have already downloaded the file but have not yet installed it. Canon did not share what users should do if they have already updated the camera, but the error reportedly only occurs with cards over 2 TB, so using a smaller card until a bug fix is released may be a wise move.

One of the updates on the list of features in the firmware updates is the ability to use a CFexpress card up to 8TB in capacity.

Only two cameras are included in the suspended firmware. The list of firmware updates, which ranges from autofocus improvements to password protection, applies to several Canon mirrorless cameras, with password protection applying to a wide range of mirrorless, cinema, and point-and-shoot cameras.

