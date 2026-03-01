From garden squirrels to global prizes: Give your kids a masterclass in nature photography at the NEC

My son loves photography, and, occasionally, when I can persuade him to take an interest in the site his father works on, he'll spot a story that interests him. One that really caught his eye was the title 14-year-old photographer scoops top prize in world's biggest close-up competition.

Like so many other kids, he loves nature – the subject of the winning image – and the idea that someone not much older than him could beat adults was all the more exciting.

Looking through the schedule of events for the upcoming Photography & Video Show (where, like all photo enthusiasts, I'll be headed on March 14), the chance for my son to get a lesson from nature photographer Ellie Rothnie leapt out at me.

The NEC is a great site for a photo show since it has its own lake. (Image credit: Adam Juniper)

This is an exciting opportunity for my little one as well as yours since Rothnie is an internationally known wildlife photographer and a Canon Ambassador (though, to be fair, I think I'll be lending my son my old Sony).

She has also acted as a judge in photography competitions, including the Mammal Society's Photographer of the Year competition, so attendees can be sure they'll be picking up the right kind of advice to move their work forward.

I know from my experience that kids are especially attentive if they think they will get an advantage.

Rothnie's photography is includive for all, too, as much of her work includes species in the UK, like the squirrel seen above, though she has travelled too, including an ongoing project with the at-risk Dalmatian pelican of Lake Kerkini in Greece.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The session is on the March 14 at 14:00 for an hour for children aged 7 and over, and all participants must be accompanied by an adult.

It's £10 for the session (just for the sake of contrast, the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year took home £1,500, so if you're lucky it'll be an investment).

The meeting point will be The Week Junior Science+Nature Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest Gallery, so you'll need a ticket for the show, too.

Find more information on The Photography & Video Show website

You can book for additional workshops and photo walks using this link.



A post shared by Travel Photography - TPOTY (@travelphotographeroftheyear) A photo posted by on

The Week Junior

The Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest was initiated by our sister title The Week Junior and Canon, and you can learn a little more about that