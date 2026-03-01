From garden squirrels to global prizes: Give your kids a masterclass in nature photography at the NEC
Is your child the next Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year? Here’s how to jumpstart their camera career.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
My son loves photography, and, occasionally, when I can persuade him to take an interest in the site his father works on, he'll spot a story that interests him. One that really caught his eye was the title 14-year-old photographer scoops top prize in world's biggest close-up competition.
Like so many other kids, he loves nature – the subject of the winning image – and the idea that someone not much older than him could beat adults was all the more exciting.
Looking through the schedule of events for the upcoming Photography & Video Show (where, like all photo enthusiasts, I'll be headed on March 14), the chance for my son to get a lesson from nature photographer Ellie Rothnie leapt out at me.
This is an exciting opportunity for my little one as well as yours since Rothnie is an internationally known wildlife photographer and a Canon Ambassador (though, to be fair, I think I'll be lending my son my old Sony).
She has also acted as a judge in photography competitions, including the Mammal Society's Photographer of the Year competition, so attendees can be sure they'll be picking up the right kind of advice to move their work forward.
I know from my experience that kids are especially attentive if they think they will get an advantage.
Rothnie's photography is includive for all, too, as much of her work includes species in the UK, like the squirrel seen above, though she has travelled too, including an ongoing project with the at-risk Dalmatian pelican of Lake Kerkini in Greece.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The session is on the March 14 at 14:00 for an hour for children aged 7 and over, and all participants must be accompanied by an adult.
It's £10 for the session (just for the sake of contrast, the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year took home £1,500, so if you're lucky it'll be an investment).
The meeting point will be The Week Junior Science+Nature Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest Gallery, so you'll need a ticket for the show, too.
Find more information on The Photography & Video Show website
You can book for additional workshops and photo walks using this link.
A post shared by Travel Photography - TPOTY (@travelphotographeroftheyear)
A photo posted by on
The Week Junior
The Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest was initiated by our sister title The Week Junior and Canon, and you can learn a little more about that
A post shared by The Week Junior Science+Nature (@scienceandnaturemagazine)
A photo posted by on
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.