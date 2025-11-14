Should you bother with firmware? How good is Sigma's "dream lens"? How do you cure camera shake? Find out in Episode 4 of our Bokeh Face podcast!

Episode three of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday (so our next episode will be dropping on November 28).

DCW's How To Editor Mike Harris joins me (James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief) to discuss a burning issue in the world of imaging, to dive into our kit bag and chat about what we've been shooting with lately, and to troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full right here below:

Should you bother with firmware? • Sigma's "dream lens" • How to cure camera shake - YouTube Watch On

For our In Focus segment, we ask the question: Is firmware worth it? On the one hand, you get a free upgrade that can improve the performance of your camera and maybe add entirely new features; on the other, you might run the risk of bricking your body – and not all upgrades are free…

Then, In our Gear Up section, we take a look at the CEO of Sigma's "dream lens": the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports lens. This thing is an absolute beast, but as remarkable as its performance is its price tag. And as Canon and Nikon shooters respectively, Mike and I both feel a bit sore about missing out on it!

Last, but not least, in our Trouble Shooting segment Mike explains how to cure camera shake – whether you're shooting with a super-long telephoto like the Sigma or you just want to get better, blur-free shots from your everyday photos.

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

• Watch on YouTube

• Listen on Spotify

• Listen on Apple Podcasts

You might also like…

Find out how to update your Nikon camera's firmware without falling foul of problems, and check out the best telephoto lenses (including the best Canon telephoto lenses and the best Nikon telephoto lenses).