Smaller than a deck of cards! This compact camera body is what everybody has been begging for

A French company has stepped up to fill the void of small, pocketable mirrorless cameras with the Esquisse Camera – a beautiful-looking interchangeable-lens body that is "smaller than a deck of cards".

We all know that compact cameras have exploded in popularity, particularly the pocket-sized point-and-shoots from the 2000s. Concurrently, the second-hand market has seen a rocket-like resurgence for ultra-small mirrorless cameras like the Panasonic Lumix GM1 – a truly tiny, unique Micro Four Thirds (MFT) camera that Panasonic refuses to update.

In short, the market is starving for small "everyday carry" cameras – but none of the major camera brands is catering to these needs. Enter Esquisse Camera, which is leveraging the same unique advantages of MFT to deliver "the carry-everywhere camera that moves you."

The Esquisse is built around a 20MP sensor, eschewing video features to deliver a pure photographic experience in a minimalist body – milled from a single piece of aluminum, measuring just 105 x 70 x 35 mm and weighing 350g.

"We are developing the Esquisse Camera, a revolutionary premium digital camera that combines uncompromising craftsmanship with cutting-edge imaging technology," says the company (whose name is French for 'sketch, outline, preliminary drawing').

"Weighing under 350 grams and smaller than a deck of cards, this camera proves that exceptional image quality doesn't require sacrificing portability or enjoyability."

It's clear that the size of the camera is intended to fill the gap left by the likes of Panasonic, which despite being one of the founders of the industry's smallest camera system is actually making bodies that are bigger and bigger.

"A camera is a tool that should get out of your way," continues Esquisse. "Too often, great cameras are left behind because they're too bulky, too heavy, or too complicated. We're changing that with beautiful design and intuitive simplicity."

For reference, the dimensions of the Esquisse Camera are somewhat similar to the Olympus PEN Mini – another tiny MFT camera, and the smallest body that Olympus / OM System has ever made:

Here is an idea of size! The Esquisse Camera (105 x 70 x 35mm) is marginally shorter in length but taller in height than my Olympus PEN Mini, pictured (110 x 64 x 34mm) (Image credit: James Artaius)

While the size takes after Olympus and Panasonic's abandoned pint-sized cameras, the aesthetic is definitely modeled after the luxury, elegance and experience delivered by the best Leica cameras.

"Every curve, every dial, every surface is crafted to be not just functional, but genuinely beautiful. This isn't just a camera, it's a piece of art that happens to take extraordinary photographs."

So what about the technical side? Again, it packs a 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor (with a sensitivity of ISO200-25,600) and obviously employs an MFT mount – giving it an instant ecosystem of hundreds of Micro Four Thirds lenses.

The body is weather-sealed, with a 3.69 million-dot viewfinder and a fixed 3-inch touchscreen. There are dedicated dials for exposure compensation and ISO, with a clickable rear wheel to toggle between aperture and shutter control. There is a USB-C port, along with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, but no hotshoe.

I'm sure the lack of video will ruffle feathers with reviewers, but personally I think it's a smart call. One of the main reasons that camera bodies are getting bigger is because of the increased processing power, heat and heat management systems required for high-resolution video.

By foregoing video, this takes a huge amount of strain off the processor and means that the camera can stay super small. Of course, I say that as someone who only uses my everyday carry for stills – and for the proposed price tag, there will be a lot of criticism that this camera doesn't shoot video (or have in-body image stabilization, for that matter).

The Esquisse Camera is targeting a $1,500-2,000 / £1,500-2,000 price point – which, for context, puts it in the same ballpark as the Leica D-Lux 8 (a luxury fixed-lens compact) and is about double the price of the Olympus E-P7 (OM System's similarly small interchangeable-lens MFT camera from 2021).

"Yes, it's a premium price, but beauty and uncompromising quality have their value," says the company. "The Esquisse Camera delivers an unmatched combination of stunning design, portability, performance, and pure shooting pleasure."

Personally, I'm hugely excited to see what Esquisse can do. We're long overdue a new super-small camera, and Micro Four Thirds manufacturers seem to have forgotten the format's unique selling point. The camera is currently in its prototyping phase, with launch and delivery scheduled for Q4 2026.

For more information and updates, visit the Esquisse Camera website.

