Sorry, Panasonic, I don't want the S9 – I want the camera you made 11 years ago

By
published

In theory, I love the Lumix S9. In practice, it proves that there's a time and place for full frame – and this isn't it

A man in a blue suit, with a white shirt, holding a Panasonic Lumix GM1 camera up to his eye, obscuring his face
The Panasonic Lumix GM1 – the camera I wish the S9 was (Image credit: Panasonic)

The camera world is currently buzzing about the launch of the Panasonic Lumix S9 – a full-frame camera that's gunning for the Fujifilm X100VI.

It's a strange notion. While the S9 is a compact full-frame camera, crucially it is not a full-frame compact camera. (A compact camera features an integrated, fixed focal length lens; the S9 has a mount for interchangeable lenses). This is in stark contrast to the X100VI, which very is much a compact camera – albeit an APS-C one.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles