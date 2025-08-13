Panasonic Lumix S9 full-frame camera gets a $252 price cut

The Panasonic Lumix S9 has quickly become a favourite among photographers who value portability without compromising image quality, and this deal makes it even more tempting.

Right now, you can pick up the S9 bundled with the versatile S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lens for just $1,547.99, down from $1,799.99. That’s a tidy saving of $252 on a full-frame mirrorless setup that’s ready to shoot straight out of the box.

Designed for those who want high performance in a compact body, the Lumix S9 features a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that delivers rich detail and excellent low-light performance. It supports Panasonic’s renowned colour science and Dual Native ISO technology, which helps to keep images clean and noise-free even at higher sensitivities. Whether you’re shooting stills or video, the S9 offers the kind of quality and reliability that makes it a solid everyday camera for a range of creative work.

The bundled S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lens adds real versatility to the package. Its wide-to-standard zoom range makes it ideal for everything from sweeping landscapes to everyday street scenes and candid portraits. At just 135g, it keeps the camera’s overall weight low, which means you can easily carry it all day without feeling weighed down. It’s a great match for the S9’s slim design, offering sharp results in a travel-friendly form factor.

Video shooters will appreciate that the S9 isn’t just built for stills. It records up to 6K video at 30p and 4K at 60p, with Panasonic’s excellent in-body image stabilisation helping to keep footage steady even when shooting handheld. The camera also includes advanced autofocus tracking for people, animals, and moving subjects, making it a flexible choice for content creators who switch between photo and video work.

The build quality is solid without being overly heavy, and the controls are well-placed for intuitive operation. The fully articulating touchscreen adds flexibility for shooting at creative angles or vlogging, while the built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make it easy to share your work directly from the field. Paired with the compact zoom lens, the S9 becomes a capable all-rounder for travel, street photography, and even entry-level professional projects.

At this price, the Lumix S9 with the S 18-40mm is an attractive way to step into the full-frame mirrorless world or expand your current setup. The combination of image quality, video features, and portability makes it a smart buy, and the $252 saving only sweetens the deal.

Whether you’re upgrading from an older camera or looking for a compact but powerful travel kit, this is a bundle worth snapping up while it lasts.