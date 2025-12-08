In September, Adobe squished the popular video editing Premiere Pro down to smartphone size – and just a few weeks later, that free app is getting tools tailored for YouTube Shorts. On Monday, December 08, Adobe announced a partnership with YouTube that brings a dedicated YouTube Shorts space in the free video editing app on iOS.

The new YouTube Shorts space gives creators tools geared to YouTube’s platform for short-form vertical videos, including sharing directly to YouTube Shorts from the Premiere mobile app in a few taps.

Premiere on iPhone's Dedicated YouTube Creation Space | Adobe Video - YouTube Watch On

The new space tailored to Shorts also includes access to exclusive effects along with transitions and title presets, Adobe says. The Shorts-dedicated workspace also includes pre-made templates for quickly creating videos.

But the update also allows Premiere mobile users to customize their own templates, including sharing them with the wider Shorts community for reuse in hopes of sparking a new trend.

While the YouTube Shorts dedicated workspace is new in the young mobile app, Adobe notes that creators can still use standard Premiere mobile tools to create short-form videos, including the multitrack timeline.

Adobe re-imagined the popular desktop video editor in September when it launched Premiere mobile on iOS. The app is free to download from the App Store, through limits some features to paid users, including generative credits and cloud storage. While the app launched on iPhones first, the company said an Android version is in the works.

