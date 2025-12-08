New camera line-up boasts teeny compact cameras that fit on keychains and a trio of film cameras

While unsubstantiated rumors of a new Pentax film camera have surfaced, what’s not a rumor is a new film and digital camera series by Japanese brand Nakabayashi Co. News broke of the Na Camera Series line-up via Digital Camera Watch, regarding a trio of film cameras and a trio of digital cameras, slated for release early this month.

It would appear that there’s something for everyone. The analog line-up features a 35mm film camera, a half-frame film camera, and a compact 35mm film camera, while the digital roster includes a camera for kids and two keychain cameras.

(Image credit: Nakabayashi Co)

The aptly named Film Camera is a lightweight point-and-shoot device, weighing in at just 108g and featuring a fixed 28mm lens, fixed f/8 aperture, fixed 1/120 sec shutter speed, and a built-in flash. Available in both black and beige colorways. The half-frame Film Camera Half sports a virtually identical form factor but with dark grey and blue colorways. It would appear to have almost identical specs, although it weighs in slightly heavier at 111g.

(Image credit: Nakabayashi Co)

The Film Camera Daylight repeats the same core specs, but is a standard 35mm camera, and has a much smaller and lighter form factor, weighing in at a featherweight 71g. It’s available in white and pink.

(Image credit: Nakabayashi Co)

Moving on to the digital cameras, the Kodomona Camera for kids is compact and lightweight (79g). It’s built around a 1/6.5-inch CMOS sensor, is only 1MP, has a fixed 7.45mm focal length, and a fixed f/3 aperture. There appears to be no viewfinder, but there is a 2.4-inch rear LCD. It takes a microSD card and comes with a mini tripod/selfie stick.

(Image credit: Nakabayashi Co)

The final two products are the Toy Camera and Toy Camera Easy. Both of these ultra-compact devices can be attached to a keychain. The former, which weighs just 29g, is built around a 2-MP 1/4-inch CMOS sensor, with a fixed 0.6mm focal length and f/2.8 aperture. It takes microSD cards and comes in black, white, blue, and beige. The Toy Camera Easy is even smaller, weighing just 9.5g. Somehow, it still manages to take microSD cards, and is built around a 1.2-MP 1/10 type CMOS sensor, with a fixed f/2.4 aperture, and a fixed 1.98mm lens.

