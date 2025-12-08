This portable flash is only about the size of a 70-200mm lens, but packs 300Ws of power, recycles in as little as .01 seconds, and syncs in one tap

Photography lighting giant Godox has a new portable flash for on-site photography – and it packs in 300Ws of power in a light that’s roughly the size of a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens. The Godox AD300ProII brings more versatile performance, longer battery life, and quick one-tap syncs to a popular on-site photography strobe light.

When Digital Camera World’s Gareth Bevan reviewed the Godox AD300 Pro, he called it “one of the best off-camera flashes for most people” for its balance between power, portability, and price. Now, Godox has upgraded the portable flash with a handful of new features while keeping a similar portable size.

Like the predecessor, the Godox AD300ProII is a 300Ws light that recycles as fast as .01s to 1.5s on full power. But, the light’s power now has more fine-tuned control with a 10-stop range of control (compared to nine stops) that allows the light to emit as little as a 1/512 burst of light, adjustable in 0.1 stop increments.

Image credit: Godox Image credit: Godox

Along with the expected TTL, Manual, and HSS capabilities, the Godox AD300ProII also has a freeze mode, which shortens the flash duration to freeze motion in high-speed photography. Multi or stroboscopic mode, which fires several flashes to repeat a moving subject in the frame, is also included. A 12W bi-color modeling light helps photographers position the light without test fires.

But one of the features that caught my eye is a one-tap sync. Godox says the light can sync in one tap when using a 2.4 GHz Wireless X System transmitter, rather than having to set the group and channel individually. The strobe also has a color-coded indicator light so photographers can see from a distance what group the strobe is set for.

(Image credit: Godox)

The flash’s settings are controlled through a large touchscreen at the back, along with a dial and a handful of buttons. At the front, the light uses the native Godox mount for use with a variety of modifiers, and optional adapters help fit the light with additional modifiers.

The light’s battery life has bumped up from 300 full-power flashes to 350 per charge. Despite the changes, the light is still designed to be compact enough to tuck into a traditional camera bag. The light measures 7.36" by 3.94" by 3.54" – which is similar in size to some 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses – and weighs 1.2 kg / 2.2 pounds.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Godox AD300PRo II is expected to retail for about $499 / £497 / AU$879 / CA$709.

US Retailer Adorama-exclusive brand Flashpoint has also announced a similar rebranded light, the Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Pro II TTL R2. The Flashpoint light has a similar set of features and price, though Adorama is including a free Flashpoint Nano R2 transmitter with pre-orders.

You may also like

Browse the best photography lighting kits or the best flashguns.