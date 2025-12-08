This portable flash is only about the size of a 70-200mm lens, but packs 300Ws of power, recycles in as little as .01 seconds, and syncs in one tap
The Godox AD300ProII is an update to a five-star flash for on-site photography with more versatile adjustments and one-tap sync
Photography lighting giant Godox has a new portable flash for on-site photography – and it packs in 300Ws of power in a light that’s roughly the size of a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens. The Godox AD300ProII brings more versatile performance, longer battery life, and quick one-tap syncs to a popular on-site photography strobe light.
When Digital Camera World’s Gareth Bevan reviewed the Godox AD300 Pro, he called it “one of the best off-camera flashes for most people” for its balance between power, portability, and price. Now, Godox has upgraded the portable flash with a handful of new features while keeping a similar portable size.
Like the predecessor, the Godox AD300ProII is a 300Ws light that recycles as fast as .01s to 1.5s on full power. But, the light’s power now has more fine-tuned control with a 10-stop range of control (compared to nine stops) that allows the light to emit as little as a 1/512 burst of light, adjustable in 0.1 stop increments.
Along with the expected TTL, Manual, and HSS capabilities, the Godox AD300ProII also has a freeze mode, which shortens the flash duration to freeze motion in high-speed photography. Multi or stroboscopic mode, which fires several flashes to repeat a moving subject in the frame, is also included. A 12W bi-color modeling light helps photographers position the light without test fires.
But one of the features that caught my eye is a one-tap sync. Godox says the light can sync in one tap when using a 2.4 GHz Wireless X System transmitter, rather than having to set the group and channel individually. The strobe also has a color-coded indicator light so photographers can see from a distance what group the strobe is set for.
The flash’s settings are controlled through a large touchscreen at the back, along with a dial and a handful of buttons. At the front, the light uses the native Godox mount for use with a variety of modifiers, and optional adapters help fit the light with additional modifiers.
The light’s battery life has bumped up from 300 full-power flashes to 350 per charge. Despite the changes, the light is still designed to be compact enough to tuck into a traditional camera bag. The light measures 7.36" by 3.94" by 3.54" – which is similar in size to some 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses – and weighs 1.2 kg / 2.2 pounds.
The Godox AD300PRo II is expected to retail for about $499 / £497 / AU$879 / CA$709.
US Retailer Adorama-exclusive brand Flashpoint has also announced a similar rebranded light, the Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Pro II TTL R2. The Flashpoint light has a similar set of features and price, though Adorama is including a free Flashpoint Nano R2 transmitter with pre-orders.
