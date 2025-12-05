This is the cheap and cheerful compact camera that instantly made my Christmas list: the Camp Snap camera

A screen-free 8MP digital compact with retro fixed-focus lens, built-in flash, and nostalgic point-and-shoot simplicity, the Camp Snap camera brings back the fun of disposables without the cost or waste

This year, I want something simple, something nostalgic, something that nudges me to stop overthinking ISO charts and pixel peeping. And that's why the Camp Snap camera made my Christmas list: a digital compact camera with the soul of a disposable.

And here's the twist that grabbed me: it has no LCD screen – none, zero, nada. The Camp Snap camera blends retro charm, 35mm film nostalgia and digital convenience – and it just seems to have the right balance.

Having no LCD screen is exactly why it's on my list. No more "show me the picture", no more reshooting the same frame five times, no more quick reviews before they disappear into the black hole of my hard drive.

The Camp Snap camera recreates that delicious anticipation of film – where you take the shot and can't wait to see it, but now you don't need to collect prints from the lab; you can discover the images digitally at home.

Why the Camp Snap camera works for me

(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

The Camp Snap camera isn't about technical perfection, pixel peeping or hunting for the highest dynamic range. The little compact takes away the pressure of nailing the sharpest image.

Instead, it invites you to enjoy the experience again. To experiment. To be surprised. To take photos because something makes you stop, or smile, not because it fits into a well-structured portfolio collection.

Also, compact cameras should be compact – and this one truly is. It's tiny (114 x 64 x 25 mm / 4.5 x 2.5 x 1 inches), light (92g / 3.28 oz) and is genuinely "always with you" portable. The kind of camera you take with you, so you never miss capturing the moments.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some tech info

(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

The Camp Snap camera is delightfully simple. Its 8MP 1/3.2-inch sensor and f/1.8 fixed-focus lens deliver charmingly imperfect, nostalgic images that lean into a 90s vibe rather than technical perfection.

And despite its toy-like appearance, the Camp Snap is surprisingly practical. The built-in flash offers on/off/auto modes, and the tiny back LCD image counter is a wonderfully nostalgic touch that keeps things simple.

With 4GB internal memory (around 2,000 photos) and up to 500 shots per charge, it's a genuinely grab-to-go camera that slips into any pocket.

Camp Snap camera: Price

The Camp Snap is available from the Camp Snap website, as well as retailers like Walmart in the US and Urban Outfitters in the UK.

The standard colors are available for $65 / £53 / AU$106. The limited edition colors retail for $75 / £61 / AU$123. The company also sells a waterproof case for the camera, as well as a storage case.

Fingers crossed it lands under my tree

This little camera won't suit everyone, especially those who want instant previews, perfect sharpness, or to shoot authentic and real film photography. But it means less waste and it is a refreshingly affordable way to enjoy photography a bit differently.

I really hope I get it – maybe this inspires you to consider a little charming companion as well. Not everything has to be a 60MP powerhouse. Sometimes photography should simply mean having fun.

You might also like...

Browse the best compact cameras and the best point-and-shoot cameras. Need more inspiration for Christmas? Here is our guide to the 25 best Christmas gifts for photographers.