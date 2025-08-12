I wish I'd saved over £500 on my Sony A7 III – now you can get one for under £1,000!

If you've been thinking about getting into full-frame photography or becoming a Sony shooter, this is the deal I wish I'd found some time ago. The Sony A7 III body has dropped to an incredibly low price at Wex – and if you're looking for a complete kit, it's also available in a bundle with the versatile 29-70mm lens, making it a perfect all-in-one setup for photography and video right out of the box.

The Sony A7 III is now available for ONLY £987 at Wex – you save £512 off its original £1,499 price.

The Sony A7 III in combination with the 28-70mm lens is now available for £1,399 at Wex – you save £300 off its original £1,699 price.

Sony A7 III: was £1,499 now £987 at Wex Photo Video Save £512 at Wex A 24.2MP full-frame mirrorless camera featuring 5-axis in-body stabilization, 4K video, and a fast 693-point phase-detect AF system. It offers 10fps continuous shooting, excellent low-light performance, and dual card slots – making it a reliable, high-performance hybrid for both photography and video.

I've used the Sony A7 III for years now, and honestly, it's a great camera. Now, getting a full-frame mirrorless for under a grand is wild.

When I wanted to get into full-frame photography the Sony A7 III covered all my needs and still does. Coming from Nikon, I wasn't sure how I'd vibe with Sony, but the A7 III quickly won me over. What also sold me to switch systems was getting access to Sony's full-frame E-mount system – one of the most diverse lens ecosystems out there. Whether it's native Sony glass or third-party options like Sigma and Tamron, the variety is massive, both in function and price.

Specs-wise, the A7 II still holds its own: 24.2MP back-illuminated sensor, excellent high ISO performance for low-light shots, built-in 5-axis stabilization, and sharp 4K video. It also boasts a solid 696-point autofocus system with face and eye detection – not the newest algorithm, but definitely still dependable when snapping subjects on the move.

I've dragged this camera through multiple countries, traveled with it, explored bustling cities, and even captured sharp action shots at the Isle of Man TT – and if you know anything about these motorbike riders, you know they're insanely fast. So the A7 III's autofocus system, portability, and overall reliability have been put to the test.

Sure, newer models, like the Sony A7 IV, offer some upgrades, but come with a hefty price tag – often nearly double what the A7 III costs. If you want a powerful full-frame hybrid camera without breaking the bank, the A7 II at just £987 right now is an absolute steal. And if you want a lens that's perfect for travel, street photography, and everything in between, the combo deal for £1,399 gives you an ideal kit.

