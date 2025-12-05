Photography crossword: Only true photo enthusiasts can beat my brainteaser
If you know a little about a lot when it comes to photography and videography, you’re in a prime position to beat my crossword challenge
Only 13 crossword questions separate you from photography greatness. I’ve ensured that they cover a broad range of imaging topics to really test your mettle, from famous photographers to videography jargon, technical photography terms, and more.
If you manage to beat the crossword and want to try your hand at more brain-tickling puzzles, see if you can complete my photography-themed quiz, or have a go at another challenging crossword.
When you’re ready, simply scroll down to start the crossword or scroll down further to have a glance at the questions...
Crossword clues (across)
- 1: Digital format akin to Super 35 (4)
- 6: Adobe batch image-editing software (9)
- 9: Mode to mitigate ‘mirror slap’ (6,2)
- 10: Large attachment (sometimes) that keeps your camera going all-day long (7,4)
- 11: Kodak color reversal film (10)
- 12: You can warm it up or cool it down (5,11)
Crossword clues (down)
- 1: Germany-based film camera titan (4)
- 2: Used for hands-free group shots (4,5)
- 3: World’s most famous self-portrait photographer (5,7)
- 4: Image editing OG (9)
- 5: Shake it like a… (8)
- 7: Film crew member in charge of focus (5,6)
- 8: Where you’d use a red light (8)
You might also like...
If you’re fed up with quizzing for now, check out the latest photography news, including the announcement that everyone’s talking about, the Sony A7 V! On that note, here are the best mirrorless cameras.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.