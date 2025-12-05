Photography crossword: Only true photo enthusiasts can beat my brainteaser

Only 13 crossword questions separate you from photography greatness. I’ve ensured that they cover a broad range of imaging topics to really test your mettle, from famous photographers to videography jargon, technical photography terms, and more.

If you manage to beat the crossword and want to try your hand at more brain-tickling puzzles, see if you can complete my photography-themed quiz, or have a go at another challenging crossword.

When you’re ready, simply scroll down to start the crossword or scroll down further to have a glance at the questions...

Crossword clues (across)

1: Digital format akin to Super 35 (4)

Digital format akin to Super 35 (4) 6: Adobe batch image-editing software (9)

Adobe batch image-editing software (9) 9: Mode to mitigate ‘mirror slap’ (6,2)

Mode to mitigate ‘mirror slap’ (6,2) 10: Large attachment (sometimes) that keeps your camera going all-day long (7,4)

Large attachment (sometimes) that keeps your camera going all-day long (7,4) 11: Kodak color reversal film (10)

Kodak color reversal film (10) 12: You can warm it up or cool it down (5,11)

Crossword clues (down)

1: Germany-based film camera titan (4)

Germany-based film camera titan (4) 2: Used for hands-free group shots (4,5)

Used for hands-free group shots (4,5) 3: World’s most famous self-portrait photographer (5,7)

World’s most famous self-portrait photographer (5,7) 4: Image editing OG (9)

Image editing OG (9) 5: Shake it like a… (8)

Shake it like a… (8) 7: Film crew member in charge of focus (5,6)

Film crew member in charge of focus (5,6) 8: Where you’d use a red light (8)

