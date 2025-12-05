Thinkware reveals its most advanced dash cam ever
Feature-packed and ready for even the toughest recording conditions
Thinkware has launched a new flagship dash cam: ARC 900. This front + rear dash cam pairing captures 4K footage from the front camera at 30fps, and 2K QHD (1440p) video from the rear cam, also at 30fps. Both cameras use Sony's latest STARVIS 2 image sensors for high image quality, with Thinkware's Dual HDR technology enabling precise contrast and color, whether in blinding daylight or tough night-time conditions (the latter being further assisted by Super Night Vision tech to reduce image noise). Alternatively, if you're willing to sacrifice some resolution, both cameras are capable of high frame 60fps recording. Each camera also offers an extra-wide field of view (146 degrees front, 160 degrees rear).
But it's not just video quality where the new ARC 900 brings premium performance: connectivity is also top class, with 5GHz Wi-Fi for fast footage downloads, plus built-in GPS for location tracking, and USB-C for data transfer and easy set-up.
Not only can the ARC 900 record a collision, it's also able to help your everyday driving. Smart safety features like Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS) with Forward Vehicle Start Alert (FVSA) and Traffic Light Change Alert (TLCA) can alert you when it's safe to proceed in traffic, in the event that your distracted while stopped. The ARC 900 also offers multiple parking modes, including a low-frame-rate timelapse mode to preserve battery life and reduce data storage consumption, plus a motion/impact detection mode whereby the cameras only records in the event of a disturbance (hardwiring is required to enable recording when the vehicle is switched off).
The front camera features a bright 3.5-inch, 480x320 IPS LCD display for instant video reviewing and simple settings control, though settings can also be adjusted on the go through the use of voice commands.
The Thinkware ARC 900 dash cam is available now, priced at USD $419.99. For a limited time you can get a $60 coupon discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to $359.99. The price includes a 64 GB microSD card, constant-power cable, installation tools, an optional Circular Polarizing Lens (CPL) and Bluetooth Remote accessories.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
