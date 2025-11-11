Fujifilm issues an “official apology”… for being awesome!

Here’s a fun little story to brighten up your day. Kudos to the folks at Fujifilm India for having a great sense of humor; Fuji Rumors posted a screenshot of a supposed email sent from Fujifilm India, headed: “official apology statement”.

Turns out the apology is for how darn good Fujifilm’s X- and GFX-Series cameras are, with a list of five instances where Fujifilm cameras are affecting their owners' lives (for the better, of course).

(Image credit: Fujifilm / Fuji Rumors)

You can read the email in full (above), but the final two instances are my favorites, one aimed at those who sit on the couch, “clicking the tactile dials, even when it’s turned off,” *gulp* I definitely do that!

And the other regarding those who spend “hours admiring their “Straight-Out-Of-Camera” images, often forgetting to even open their editing software.” Yup, I do that, too…

I’ve got one more to add to that Fujifilm; holding your camera in front of the mirror and practicing your photography face as you look through the viewfinder. Don’t tell me you’ve never done that before! There are too many selfies of photographers photographing themselves in front of a mirror or a shop window for anyone to deny it.

With X-Series cameras like the Fujifilm X-E5, Fujifilm X-M5, and Fujifilm X100VI flying off the shelves and in some cases, struggling to meet demands, it’s not surprising that Fujifilm is flying high. So there you have it. Apology accepted, Fujifilm (I guess). Think I’m off to go quietly twiddle some dials *ahem* I mean, stare at my X-T200 *ahem*, oh who cares. I'm a camera nerd for goodness sake!

Plus, I just held the Fujifilm X-T30 III for the first time, and I can’t get over how light this mirrorless kit is.