This Street photographer used a 7-year-old Fujifilm camera to shoot a Coca-Cola campaign

Following Coca-Cola’s divisive AI-generated Christmas commercial (for the second year running), it’s nice to know that the multinational beverage corporation hasn’t put all its eggs in the AI basket.

In fact, Coca-Cola x Trovatten “Where there are tacos, there’s Coca-Cola” is (in my opinion) a fantastic, creative campaign – and it all centers around Danish street photographer Frederik Trovatten, who posted all about the experience on his YouTube channel.

You might think that such an ambitious and high-profile project would warrant the very latest camera technology, but Frederik was armed with the 7-year-old Fujifilm X-T3. And the video element of the campaign was filmed on a Fujifilm X-H2S, the X-Series’ flagship camera, but hardly an expensive filmmaking powerhouse.

Check out his exploits in the video below:

Coca-Cola Hired Me for a Street Photography Campaign - YouTube Watch On

Coca-Cola flew Frederik out to Mexico City, where he had roughly a month to capture commercial street photographs depicting the relationship between the drinks brand and the country’s famed dish.

And as a former resident of Mexico City, Frederik knew exactly where to find the best taco stands. But rather than put a can of Coke front and center, the campaign was an altogether more subtle affair.

Frederik took inspiration from two very different visual sources, Where’s Waldo? and Schindler’s List. Like the aforementioned puzzle-book character, the viewer would have to work hard to find the Coca-Cola element in the street photography.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And while the photographs would be black-and-white, selective color would be used for the drinks company’s famous red branding, with Frederik citing perhaps the most famous use of color-popping ever: the girl in the red coat in Steven Spielberg’s harrowing and moving wartime epic.

This wasn't your average street photography shoot, though. Frederik worked with a producer who handled various logistics, including contracts for the people photographed. The taco stands also received a commission.

Frederik’s hard work is exhibited at Oslo train station, with the film commercial also running on Norwegian national television. The campaign has also been shortlisted at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026.

Make sure you watch the full video for some fantastic insight into Frederik’s process. This is the kind of advertising I’d like to see more of, Coca-Cola!

You might also like...

Here's how to get started in street photography – and these are the best cameras for street photography and the best lenses for street photography. For more on Fujifilm cameras, here's why the Fujifilm X-M5 finally delivers on the compact promise of the mirrorless camera.