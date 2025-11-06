Could Sony be about to release a pair of new 100-400mm telephoto zooms?

Sony's current 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM from 2017 has been a go-to for telephoto shooters, but rumored new versions could push performance and portability even further

Rumors suggest Sony is testing both a 100-400mm f/4 GM (a direct upgrade to the 2017 model) and a lighter 100-400mm G zoom with a variable aperture aimed at more portability and accessibility.

Sony Alpha Rumors reported that How2fly shared information about three new lenses that Sony is currently testing.

The f/4 GM would succeed the original 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM, giving shooters a full-stop faster aperture, better low-light performance, and more control over subject isolation.

Meanwhile, the 100-400mm G is expected to be lighter, more portable, and feature a variable aperture, likely around f/5.6-6.3 – a more accessible option for enthusiasts who want reach without the bulk.

According to reliable sources, these two zooms could be announced between November 2025 and Q1 2026, possibly alongside the Sony A7V, rumored for late November to early December.

Sony's current lineup and what to expect

Sony shooters currently have the FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM, which weighs around 1,395g (without tripod mount) and measures L 205mm. A 100-400mm f/4 G would give pros a constant aperture, while the lighter 100-400mm G could make long-reach shooting more travel-friendly.

For context, Canon's RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM is nowhere near a f/4 aperture, while Nikon's Z 100-400mm f/4.5 VR S tips the scales at 1,355g (without tripod mount) and measures 222mm.

Both lenses should feature fast and silent autofocus, high-quality optics with ED/Super-ED elements, nano coatings, and robust weather-sealed construction.

Paired with Sony's existing high-speed zooms, this could finally give photographers a fleshed-out telephoto range with options for different budgets and needs.

How realistic is it?

The rumor is very realistic. The current 100-400 GM is seven years old, and Sony has a track record of updating its flagship telephoto zooms. Insider info, combined with alignment to Sony's Alpha release cycles, makes these lenses very plausible.

As soon as official announcements arrive, you'll read all the details right here at Digital Camera World.

