Amazon Spring Sale: When is it, and what you need to know

Amazon has confirmed the return of its annual Spring Deal Days event in the UK, offering a week of discounts across technology, electronics, and everyday essentials.

Running from 00:01 on March 10, until 23:59 on March 16, the seven-day UK will feature savings of up to 40%, with photographers and content creators likely to find deals on cameras, lenses, accessories, and imaging gear alongside broader electronics offers. All customers can shop Spring Deal Days in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey, and the United Kingdom – there is no need to be a Prime member for this event.

The dates for the US version of Amazon Spring Deal Days have not yet been confirmed, though once they are announced, this page will be updated with full details.

While the event covers a wide range of product categories, technology and electronics are typically among the biggest areas of savings. For photographers, this often includes discounts on cameras, lenses, memory cards, tripods, lighting gear, and storage devices, as well as content creation accessories such as microphones, action cameras, and camera bags.

A key feature of Spring Deal Days is the release of limited-time “Today’s Big Deals,” with new offers launching twice daily at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. These short-window deals often bring some of the biggest discounts, though stock can be limited and popular items may sell out quickly.

Amazon also provides several tools to help shoppers track deals. The “Watch a Deal” feature allows customers to follow upcoming Lightning Deals and receive alerts when they go live, while Wish List notifications will flag if saved items are discounted. Shoppers can also browse personalized deal lists or the Top 100 Best Deals page, highlighting the most popular offers.

Some early promotions are already live ahead of the main event, including Amazon’s Big Book Sale running from March 6 to March 31. Savings are also available on Amazon devices such as Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers, Fire TV products, Ring and Blink cameras, and eero routers.

Photographers may also find value in Amazon Resale, which offers an additional 10% discount on selected used, returned, or open-box items. These can sometimes include camera accessories and electronics at further reduced prices.

The event is open to all customers, with Prime members benefiting from faster delivery options, including free One-Day Delivery and Same-Day Delivery in many UK towns and cities. With deals dropping throughout the week, Spring Deal Days is expected to be one of the early opportunities this year for photographers to pick up new gear and accessories at discounted prices.

Current UK deals

Save 53% (£16) Blink Mini 2: was £29.99 now £13.99 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2 is a compact plug-in smart security camera offering 1080p HD video, motion detection, and two-way audio, letting you monitor your home remotely from your smartphone.

Save £25 DJI Osmo Nano Standard Combo: was £259 now £234 at Amazon The DJI Osmo Nano Standard Combo is an ultra-compact wearable action camera capable of recording smooth 4K video, combining a 1/1.3-inch sensor, wide-angle lens, and advanced stabilization in a tiny hands-free design built for capturing everyday adventures.