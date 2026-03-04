DJI's new teaser doesn't explicitly confirm the long-rumored Avata 360, but it comes as close as possible to doing so, and it has immediately set the drone world alight.

It's unusual for DJI, the biggest brand in consumer drones, to be behind the game but, in 2025, the Insta360-incubated brand Antigravity launched the first consumer 360-degree drone, the Antigravity A1. Since then the entire industry has been waiting to see how DJI would respond.

I've seen leaked images from various sources – some reliable, some not-so reliable, but until now, there has been nothing from DJI themselves. But there is no way this social post can be misinterpreted.

Not only does the first line, "An all-new dimension," allude to the idea that the camera tech is going to change, and the hashtags confirm that we're looking at a DJI drone – not one of the company's many other product categories, but the intense video edit itself features the 'small world' effect associated with 360-degree cameras.

That's because you need a 360-degree camera to see the whole world around the camera while the camera is still moving like this. Indeed, the effect is one you can create using DJI's own land-based Osmo 360 camera, as well as the Antigravity A1 (not to mention the Insta360 X-series cameras and the GoPro Max 2)!

Not only that, but the camera capturing the video in the clip is clearly flying the kind of path you'd associate with the best FPV drones, hence my concluding 'Avata' is likely the name here.

I am definitely not alone in this assumption. Perhaps the biggest DJI leaker, Igor Bogdanov, who posts on X, has been suggesting this will be the name of the future DJI 360 drone for some time, too:

👉An acquaintance dropped by for a cup of tea.😋 It's been a while since we last met, DJI Avata 360.🤭#djiavata360 pic.twitter.com/l2c2jKBsy4January 7, 2026

So, what specs would I anticipate? Coming late to the market, DJI has to at least match the Antigravity, so I'm expecting to see:

8K (total between two back-to-back cameras) at 60fps

4 blade props (seen in some leaked pics)

Propellor guards

Collision sensors

At the moment there is no reliable news on pricing, though we can assume as FPV drone so there will likely be packages from $500 to well over $1200 depending on the need to acquire the drone only or controllers, and what level of compatibility there is with DJI's existing controllers and FPV goggles like the Goggles 3 from the existing Avata 2.

