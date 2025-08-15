Fujifilm’s newest mirrorless camera just got its first software makeover. Released on August 14, the firmware version 1.10 for the Fujifilm X-E5 brings the new compact mirrorless updated security standards and simpler WiFI connectivity.

The firmware update gives the new mirrorless camera a similar list of features to Fujifilm’s long list of camera updates launched last month.

That list includes enhanced wireless communication security. Part of that update, however, also requires updating the Fujifilm X App and Fujifilm Camera remote, so users are cautioned to update the mobile apps prior to installing the latest firmware on the camera body. Otherwise, the camera will not connect to old versions of the app.

The update also alters the way the mirrorless camera connects to other wireless devices. With the update, the “wireless communication” option is removed from the menu. Instead, wireless settings are accessed from the camera’s Bluetooth shortcut button.

To connect, X-E5 users need to press and hold the Bluetooth button to bring up the Bluetooth Menu, then select pairing and open the smartphone app to finish the connection process.

The firmware update also adds support for the Instax Square Link to connect the camera to the mobile printer.

Fujifilm firmware can be updated through the X App, along with the traditional method of downloading a copy of the software to a memory card and following the brand’s full instructions for updating.

As with all firmware updates, users should be sure to get the software directly from Fujifilm’s Support website or through the official app. Before downloading any firmware, make sure the battery is fully charged and don’t power off the camera or touch any controls as the camera updates.

It's also best practice either to update the firmware with no lens attached to the camera, or with a Fujifilm lens mounted; updating the camera with a third-party lens could cause complications including "bricking" the lens.

