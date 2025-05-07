Sony’s Cinema Line cameras have earned a loyal following among indie filmmakers, content creators, and documentarians, offering cinematic image quality in a compact, user-friendly package. Naturally, anticipation has been building around the prospect of a successor to the Sony FX3. But instead of the bold next step of a Mark II we were expecting, Sony has quietly introduced a more understated revision – the FX3a.

The ILME-FX3A, as it’s officially named, is not a new generation of the FX3, but a replacement for the current model with only minor hardware changes.

Most notably, Sony has swapped out the FX3’s original rear LCD screen, due to it no longer being manufactured, for a higher-resolution alternative. The new screen increases resolution from 1.44 million dots to approximately 2.36 million, resulting in a sharper, more detailed image for monitoring and menu navigation. This upgrade improves on-set usability, though it doesn’t affect the image quality.

The second tweak also involves the USB interface. The FX3a now uses a more standardized USB-C connection in place of the older USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. This is in line with the wider shift across the industry toward USB-C, spurred in part by new EU regulations pushing for universal charging and data standards.

Sony FX3 (Image credit: Sony)

These updates aren’t designed to dazzle, but rather to keep the FX3 platform viable amid changes in component availability and evolving regulations. Sony has taken a similar approach before. Earlier this year, the company released revised versions of the A6400 and A6100, now sold as the A6400a and A6100a, with nearly identical specs save for updated screens and ports.

While the updates may seem incremental, they underscore Sony’s ongoing commitment to the FX3 as a serious filmmaking tool. The FX3 has already earned its place as a go-to camera for independent productions, praised for its full-frame sensor, cinematic color science, excellent low-light performance, and professional video features packed into a compact, mirrorless-style body.

The move to USB-C, while subtle, improves compatibility with a growing ecosystem of accessories and streamlines workflows, especially for filmmakers on the move. For those considering the FX3, these changes help future-proof the camera in small but meaningful ways.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While this isn’t the FX3 II some were hoping for, the FX3a now becomes the new standard moving forward. For filmmakers already invested in the FX3 ecosystem, it’s a modest but welcome refinement that ensures continued availability, if not reinvention.

Sony hasn't yet announced an availability date or price for the FX3a, but the original sold for $3,900 / £4,200 / AU$6,699 at launch.

Like the Sony A6400a and A6100a, the Sony FX3a hasn't yet been listed on the company's US website. As an update for new EU regulations, the Sony FX3a may not have a worldwide rollout.

You may also like

Check out our guides to the best cinema cameras and the best Sony cameras on the market.